Mail-in ballot fraud -- in Mississippi, it's real

So much for the media's constant claims that mail-in vote fraud is rare.

In Mississippi, a judge found it to be real.

According to CBS-affiliated WCBI:

In the sixty-four-page order, Judge Jeff Weill not only calls for a new election but also finds evidence of fraud and criminal activity, in how absentee ballots were handled, how votes were counted, and the actions by some at the polling place.

In his ruling, the judge said that sixty-six of eighty-four absentee ballots cast in the June runoff were not valid and should never have been counted. Nicholas Holliday was declared the winner by a 37 vote margin. Robert Devaull challenged the results in court. Judge Weill found many irregularities with absentee ballots. He issued a bench warrant for notary Dallas Jones, who notarized absentee ballots. During a hearing, Jones admitted violating notary duties.

According to a summary by left-leaning Politifact:

The election do-over involves the election for alderman in Aberdeen, Miss., population 5,326. A judge found irregularities in the paperwork for 66 of the 84 absentee ballots cast, or 78%. The race had been decided by 37 votes, 177-140.

The judge found “significant evidence of voter fraud” on the part of two people who notarized paperwork for absentee ballot applications. He ordered one of them arrested.

It's worth noting that every character here involved here is a Democrat, as this was a 2020 Democratic Party runoff. That it's just Democrats makes such stories harder to ignore. This isn't President Trump yelling fraud, this is Democrat-on-Democrat malfeasance, with a judge calling the whole show off, ordering a do-over.

Mail-in ballot fraud in fact is very real. Politifact is implicitly dismissing this story as of no importance because it happened in a town of 5,300 in northeastern Mississippi, where, a Google map shows, the nearest big "city" is Tupelo (of Elvis Presley and Bobbie Gentry song fame), and the town sits approximately halfway to Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery, each around 150 miles away, making it an equi-distant crossroads of sorts.

But just because the town was small doesn't mean such things don't matter. Fraud could only occur in a small town and not a big city? That's nonsense. Big city machines led by Democrats are utterly famous for their corruption.

The Heritage Foundation has a database of all the 239 known cases of elections trashed by mail-in voting fraud since 1997. It's occurred in places like Texas, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, California.... The most recent case documented was in Paterson, New Jersey, again, for a local race. Now there's this.

It's also occurred abroad. Jimmy Carter, who runs the voter integrity oriented Carter Center, has condemned the practice as inimical to free and fair elections as recently as 2005, recognizing just enough cases to make that conclusion. (Jimmy Carter has since done a U-Turn, but it seems that was about 2020 politics).

In Europe, it's a practice banned by most countries, and in places where it's permitted, it requires special requests, as well as sometimes trips to the voting registrar for a voting packet, while all require the showing of national I.D. These aren't junk-mail elections where ballots are mailed out indiscriminately from un-updated and unpurged voter registration lists as is done in California, where many voters ending up with multiple ballots (I know one in Pasadena, Calif., and he showed me the evidence).

Scholar John Lott came out with a major report on how and why the practice is generally banned in Europe based on its threat to free and fair elections.

Separately, the Swedish IDEA institute also came out with a report warning of mail-in voting election problems.

The evidence is massive. Yet everywhere in the press, all you read is that ballot fraud coming from mail-in voting is "very rare."

Why would it be rare? An unattended mailbox is the same as an unattended ballot box. With nobody looking, which election fraudster wouldn't see his opportunity? The incentive is there, and that's just one kind of incentive -- the Mississippi case shows that there are others. The idea that a Democrat wouldn't dream of doing such a thing is contradicted by the evidence. And yes, there are some bad Republicans, too. The name of the game, after all, is to win power.

What's different here is that there was a judge who was willing to do something about it. An election do-over from a ballot pile that is completely tainted is the most humane and practical solution. It's sad that with the most recent Supreme Court rejection of a credible 2020 case from Pennsylvania, the judge from the small town in Mississippi has a fairer and more realistic understanding of how the law works than most of the over-vaunted justices from the highest court in the land.

The Supreme Court disgraced itself on a Dred Scott level with its miserable failure to take a case they might have to rule on as the Mississippi judge did. They are cowards. And if it's court packing they fear from Democrats, maybe it's time they fear such things from Republicans, too.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License