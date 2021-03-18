Legalizing election fraud, forever

HR 1 is Nancy Pelosi’s signature bill, and exploring it is like taking a deep dive into political depravity. A partisan House passed it on March 3, without any Republican votes. While it’s currently before the Senate, provided the filibuster continues to exist, it’s predicted to fail. The filibuster’s continuation depends on ethical behavior by a few moderate Democrats, who are probably getting their arms twisted by Chuck Schumer, who wants it gone.

The ludicrously named “For the People Act of 2021” is a wet dream for elite progressives and a nightmare for everyone else in our great country. Whether or not it fails, it can be viewed as an exposé into the caviar wishes of these liberals, who are the only ones it would serve. Its primary purpose is to prevent fair elections from ever taking place again and to create a one-party dictatorship in perpetuity.

HR 1 is designed to eliminate state control of elections, which was specified in the constitution to safeguard against exactly this type of takeover. Because there are more Republican state governments, 27 Republican governors and 30 legislatures, the only way to destroy our electoral process thoroughly is at the federal level.

No doubt, if the bill is passed, it will be challenged in court on constitutional grounds; the problem is, we now know we have a Supreme Court whose majority is made up of liberals and cowards who would rather not make waves. We’ve seen that with Obamacare and most recently, with the integrity of the 2020 elections being wholly disregarded by the court.

HR 1 wipes out any possibility of a clean election. Most of the provisions of the bill are meant to cause irremediable chaos in the electoral process, thereby obfuscating obvious fraud. There are nine parts to the long bill and, within each, there are multiple sections. Here are just a few “highlights”:

Registering to vote via the internet would be legal and you’d be automatically registered (whether you already were or not) when doing any business with a governmental entity. Election-day registration would be legalized.

Signature verification and voter ID would be eliminated. Teens can “pre-register” when they turn 16. Without signature verification or voter ID, what this means is that they could easily be able to vote. Indeed, anyone could vote anywhere they want, which means, with no verification, as many times as they want.

Felons could vote the day they leave prison. Ballots would be mailed to every voter, drop-boxes for collection would be mandated, and ballot harvesting would not only no longer be illegal, but it would also be encouraged.

States would have to accept absentee ballots up to 10 days after the election. This means that, once people see which way the wind is blowing on the actual election day, they can then start voting in dead earnest for their candidate or cause.

The bill outlines a new process for the District of Columbia to attain statehood, again circumventing the Constitution. It also grants the House of Representatives the authority to redistrict (gerrymander) via an appointed “independent” commission within each state, which panel is specifically taken from an “approved selection pool,” partly designated by race.

Those are just some highlights. The entire bill is available to plow through, should you be interested.

I must ask why these people are hell-bent on destroying the US. It’s hard to fathom. Greed, of course, is at the bottom of it. If no fair elections can happen, the ruling classes can do whatever they please.

They can tax the middle class out of existence, creating a socialist haven where the elite get very rich, and the rest of us get zilch. They can redistribute wealth to all their cronies, and they can create “equity” that sees those who don’t have wealth given a boost up to the level playing field, provided they are willing to be wholly dependent on the largesse of their masters. Those of us who have worked for what we have will be kicked off the playing field entirely.

Once they have consolidated power, look for a wealth tax to bleed not the “uber rich” of their money — those are the people who can manipulate the system, donate to the right people, etc. to avoid losing anything — but the rest of us. Remember Margaret Thatcher’s oft-quoted maxim on the direction we’re heading? “The problem with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

There’s another old proverb that pertains, too: “Sandals to sandals in three generations.” I’ll add just one more, for my three liberal readers: “Buyer, beware!”

IMAGE: By Andrea Widburg, using public domain images