Leftists’ inconsistencies are catching up with them

During the four years of Trump’s presidency, the leftists were free to go crazy with their theories because they never had to put them to the test: Believe all women? Check. Women deserve special privileges? Check. Men who claim they’re women really are women? Check. Democrats are the workers’ party? Check. Democrats are the Black party? Check. Open borders are good? Check. Now that Democrats control the entire federal government, though, and can set policies, leftists are discovering that many of their most beloved theories cannot coexist. The inevitable clashes will create opportunities for conservatives.

The most obvious ideological clash within the Democrat party involves biological women and fake women (i.e., “transgender women”). Since the 1960s, the Democrats have owned the women’s liberation movement and a significant part of the women’s vote. Democrats support abortion, “woymn’s” and “womxn’s” studies, free birth control and sanitary products, compulsory equal representation of women on corporate boards, and so much more. Democrats were going to elect the first woman president (Hillary) and will soon sneak in a woman into the Oval Office via the back door (Harris). And of course, Democrats are the party of “believe all women.”

However, Democrats are proving to be a radically anti-women party with their Equality Act. This Act explicitly “prohibits an individual from being denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual's gender identity.” It also mandates that “gender identity” is not a barrier to “public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, [and] housing….” In other words, biological men, simply by saying they are women, will have full access to women’s restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, battered women’s shelters, athletic competitions, women-only business opportunities, athletic scholarships, etc.

The bill is an invitation for rape and other physical abuse. It also ensures that delusional or opportunistic men will compete with women for lucrative athletic jobs, scholarships, and business opportunities. It is one of the most female-hostile pieces of legislation ever contemplated – which is how Kara Dansky, an ardent feminist who would normally treat Tucker Carlson like garlic to a vampire, ended up on his show, raging against the bill and its consequences:

Another area in which the Democrats’ newly held power is exposing the chasms between one policy and another (crazy) policy is when it comes to workers and race. Going back at least as far as Franklin Roosevelt, Democrats have been the blue-collar party. And going back to the Civil Rights movement, even though the Democrats had to be dragged kicking and screaming into supporting the Civil Rights Act, they’ve positioned themselves as the party of Blacks.

However, over the past four years, Democrats transformed from being highly supportive of illegal immigrants to a completely open borders party. Biden, despite having sworn to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States, has erased entirely U.S. sovereignty and all immigration laws. Now, blue-collar workers and Blacks (two strongly overlapping groups) have realized that the Democrat party has just invited in millions of people who will take their jobs, lower their wages, compete with them for housing, bring more crime to their neighborhoods, and overwhelm their schools.

Just yesterday, the New York Times suddenly discovered another problem with their world views. On the one hand, they really like the idea of Bitcoin, which is a very high-tech, Silicon Valley currency. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey founded Square, which is all in on Bitcoin. The Big Banks that helped push Biden over the finish line also like the idea.

But there’s a leftist problem: Bitcoin, which exists only on computers, is incredibly climate abusive, for it requires massive electricity:

[O]ne Bitcoin transaction is the “equivalent to the carbon footprint of 735,121 Visa transactions or 55,280 hours of watching YouTube,” according to Digiconomist, which created what it calls a Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index. (Critics of this comparison point out that the average Bitcoin transaction is worth about $16,000, while the average Visa transaction is worth $46.37, but you get the point.)

Yeah, we get the point: As long as you were pursuing and boasting about leftist fantasies, everything conservative was bad. Now that you actually have the power to implement all your fantasies, they can exist simultaneously in the real universe. In most ways, the Biden era is proving painful for sane people who love their country.

However, watching leftist dreams become nightmares does provide some compensations. First, it’s incredibly amusing. Second, every conflict between the real world and leftist fantasies is an opportunity for conservatives to make headway with the American people. Ultimately, all Americans, no matter how leftist, must live in the real world. The sane party is going to become increasingly attractive.

IMAGE: Street photo by Alessandro Oliverio from Pexels. Princess image, public domain.