Leftist hatred for Cuomo is now so strong, he's being compared to Trump

How the mighty are fallen, at least when the fallen mighty person is New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo. The man whom, last year, leftists were celebrating as the ultimate antidote to the alleged horrors and errors flowing from the Trump White House is now so reviled that the entire Democrat party has turned against him, and, in the ultimate insult, the AP is comparing him to Donald Trump.

I don't need to recite in too much detail the mini-deification that Democrats in politics, Hollywood, and the media sent Andrew Cuomo's way in 2020. While Trump sent hospital ships, ventilators, masks, and pop-up hospitals, Cuomo talked and talked and talked. And with every shining pearl of wisdom that dropped from his lips, Democrats fell more deeply in love. The apotheosis was the Hollywood establishment giving Cuomo an Emmy for his stirring performance as the pandemic governor, leading his people to safety despite the daily horrors of a virus and a Trump presidency.

Those days are long gone, as is the Trump presidency. When New York A.G. Letitia James (probably with an eye on the governor's mansion herself) revealed that Cuomo had misrepresented the number of elderly people who died on his watch, the Democrat party realized that it had a big problem. The problem wasn't so much that Cuomo's policies had turned nursing homes into abattoirs. That was water under the bridge.

The problem was that, if too much was made of the fact that he caused the unnecessary, premature, and lonely deaths of so many elderly New Yorkers, there might be a domino effect that would take down other Democrat governors who embraced the same policy of sending COVID-infected patients into nursing homes to clear hospital beds. They did this long after it became clear that, thanks in large part to Trump's efforts to speed production of ventilators, masks, and pop-up hospitals, clearing beds was no longer the necessity everyone had first assumed. Nothing deterred the governors in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania from their cruel, unreasoning determination to send sick people to live among those most vulnerable to the virus.

Cuomo had to go, and he had to go for reasons other than manslaughter. Fortunately, in December, a woman who had worked with Cuomo had accused him of sexual harassment. Suddenly, she went from an inconvenience to a lifeline, especially when another woman said Cuomo had harassed her, too. As of this writing, seven women have accused the governor of sexual harassment. For outspoken Democrat feminists, they sure kept quiet until it was obvious that he was on his way out, but whatever.

With a politically correct reason to cancel the governor, leftists inside and outside New York started calling for Cuomo's resignation. To their chagrin, he refused to go. Instead, Cuomo claimed — accurately enough, in an ironic way — that he was being made a victim of cancel culture:

If nothing else, you have to admire the chutzpah. However, now that both of New York's senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have demanded Cuomo's resignation, I expect him to retire fairly quickly. To her credit, AOC was the only person who said Cuomo should go, not just because he made women uncomfortable, but also because he was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people.

To show just how low Cuomo has fallen, the AP, in a travesty of a "news" report, likened the erstwhile beloved governor to Trump, while praising Biden for Trump's accomplishments fighting the virus:

The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden's early days in office. Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden's success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party's well-established advantage with female voters. Biden, a longtime ally of Cuomo and his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, has avoided directly addressing the controversy, although it's becoming increasingly difficult. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forth "deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story." [snip] A defiant Cuomo earlier in the day insisted he would not step down and condemned his Democratic detractors as "reckless and dangerous." "I did not do what has been alleged. Period," he said, before evoking a favorite grievance of former President Donald Trump. "People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth."

I guess the activists at the AP think this — ahem — "reporting" will help distract from the fact that Biden's record with women and little girls is way worse than Cuomo's. It's rather delightful to see Democrats discover that, now that they control everything, they have nowhere to hide when their despicable behavior catches up with them. Even a blankie and a beer aren't going to make anything better for soon-to-be-ex-governor Cuomo:

