Joe Biden's sorriest press conference lies

In addled Joe Biden's mess of a press conference, described in all its glory by Andrea Widburg here, he barely knew who he was or what he was doing.

But two particularly dishonest statements came out of him anyway, and got lapped up by the fawning press.

This:

[Question:] So, sir, you blamed the last administration, but is your messaging and saying that these children are and will be allowed to stay in this country and work their way through this process, encouraging families like Josevs to come? Joe Biden: (21:31)

Well, look, the idea that I’m going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we’re just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side, no previous administrations did either, except Trump.

...and this:

Joe Biden: (32:33)

Yes. Okay. Hang on a second here. Nancy, CBS? Yamiche [The name listed might be a mistake in the transcription -MMS]: (32:45)

Thank you very much, Mr. President. I want to go back to voting rights. And as Yamiche mentioned, Republican legislatures across the country are working to pass bills that would restrict voting, particularly, Democrats fear, impacting minority voters and young voters, the very people who helped to get you elected in November. Are you worried that if you don’t manage to pass voting rights legislation, that your party is going to lose seats and possibly lose control of the House and the Senate in 2022? Joe Biden: (33:19)

What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick. Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote, deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work, deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances, it’s all designed, and I’m going to spend my time doing three things. One, trying to figure out how to pass the legislation passed by the House, number one, number two, educating the American public. Joe Biden: (34:06)

The Republican voters I know find this despicable, Republican voters, the folks outside this White House. I’m not talking about the elected officials. I’m talking about voters. Voters. And so I’m convinced that we’ll be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing. This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic what they’re trying to do and it cannot be sustained. I’m going to do everything in my power, along with my friends in the House and the Senate, to keep that from becoming the law. Yamiche: (34:49)

Is there anything else you can do about it besides passing legislation? Joe Biden: (34:53)

The answer is yes, but I’m not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now.

Starve? This gets right back to the Democrats' old canards and dirty tricks about Republicans, back in the days when they falsely claimed that then-House Speaker Paul Ryan wanted to push grandma off the cliff. In this age of New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and three other political hacks in three other states, all of whom found much more creative ways to kill grandma by forcing unwilling nursing homes to accept contagious COVID patients, it has a creepy sound to it. But it's a reminder that Democrats are all about projection.

So let's get back to 'starving' and family separations while we are at it. President Trump, who didn't hit a bullseye in defending himself when asked about this crap by Laura Ingraham last night, never ever sent kids anywhere back to "starve." Nobody starves in Mexico, for starters. (An old diplomat from Peru in 2012 explained that to me, warning that only in Peru and poorer Latin American states such as Bolivia and Paraguay are there actually people who starve.) Mexico, with the highest per capita income in all Latin America other than maybe Chile, and a vast network of charities and government programs, does not let anyone starve. Yes, there are poor people there and I have visited them in their hovels, but nobody starves. This claim in itself is utterly false. What's more, with nobody coming across illegally as they are now, Biden's claim is outrageous, given that parents were never coming to the border from Central America in caravans, camping out in the border cities, and sending their children alone illegally into the U.S., with all the risks associated with coyotes, cartels, perverts, ,killers, human smugglers, and sex traffickers who might prey upon the children before the Border Patrol can get them and deliver them to social services. Trump also never crammed them into plexiglass cages in close quarters, with hundreds of them going in infected with COVID, which could spread to all of them easily. Trump didn't do that but Biden did. Biden also begs the question of 'starving' by having us imagine that there is no way Border Patrol agents can't hand the illegal border crossers some lunch and send them back to Mexico. Apparently, preventing them from starving means free hotels, free health care, free education, free entertainment soccer balls, free bus tickets, free plane rides, affirmative action privileges over native born of unfavored races, the right to ingratitude, the right to ballot harvest, and a whole host of other goodies. It's garbage, a false dilemma, a set-up of false alternatives, all done with the blood-curdling cry of 'starve' and it's not about 'starving.'

As for family separations, well, Biden is the one promoting them. Biden has set up his incentive to ship children alone illegally across the border, which has prompted parents to do just that. Net result? Separated families, as described in this Politico piece here, which is highly damaging to children. These kids get separated from their parents, the parents often cannot be found, and end up fatherless, motherless, and in foster care, which boasts a tremendous number of its 'graduates' in America's jails. Just call Joe Biden the great separator. He's the one who can take a bow for that. Trump's serious border policies kept families at home and together.

He likes to lie.

There's also Biden's claim that Republicans are trying to limit voting rights to Americans, through such supposedly outrageous measures such as requiring voter ID, ending same day registration voting, purging voter rolls of dead people, sharing data between states about people registered to vote in multiple states, restoring election day over election season, and prohibiting ballot-harvesting. He called it 'sick,' 'despicable,' and 'un-American,' and naturally, was projecting. Biden alluded to Democrats' masterplan to rig U.S. elections the same way they are rigged in one-party blue state California in the infamous bill that passed in the House, H.R.1, and sought to whip up support for it through false narratives to be repeated by the beating flippers of the trained seal press.

Issues & Insights has done a tremendous job of tracing all of the phony claims Biden was alluding to, and distorting in his press conference, and leaves Biden politically flopped out in a puddle of his own bile. It's a must-read here, and here is a sample:

So what is it that states are trying to do? First, it’s worth clearing up a few things Biden rattled off. There is a debate in Georgia about a provision regarding bringing voters food and water while they are waiting to vote. Is that un-American? Not when you consider that such “services” could amount to illegal electioneering. But maybe Biden thinks those restrictions are un-American, too. That 5 p.m. poll closing time? He’s apparently referring to a plan in Texas that would have polls close in the first week of early voting at 5 p.m. But they’d be open until 7 p.m. in the second week of early voting. And the point of the measure is to create a uniform rule across the state, instead of the wide variations seen in the last election. And the “no absentee ballots” is bogus. States are trying to rein in mail-in voting that caused massive problems in the last election.

Another good one is from Tucker Carlson, who uses sarcasm effectively to highlight the Biden stupidity. Here's his cold opener done almost exclusively in such richly deserved mockery. It's well worth hearing: