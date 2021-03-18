It’s not possible that the White House is faking Biden press moments, is it?

Almost two months into the Biden administration, it’s an open secret that Joe Biden won’t take spontaneous questions from the press. That’s why it was peculiar on Wednesday for a clip suddenly to appear purportedly showing Joe answering questions from random reporters somewhere in America. What was even more peculiar was that Joe’s hands magically passed through the microphones. In other words, the weird hand illusion (combined with other oddities) in the video suggests that the White House is disseminating fake videos to make it look as if Joe is talking spontaneously to the media.

At first glance, the Bloomberg Quicktake video looks normal. We see Joe walking along as a muffled voice calls out a question to him. We don’t see any reporters. Instead, Joe simply walks up to a bank of what are obviously hand-held mics. So far it looks like any other president stopping for a moment to meet with the press. But watch Joe Biden’s hands at the microphone around the eight-second mark. That’s not supposed to happen:

Things get really interesting, though, when you watch the same footage at one-quarter speed:

A few things should have popped out at you when you watched the video slowly. First, Joe himself looks as if he’s walking against a green screen. His image is remarkably crisp, yet the scene behind him is very blurred. Still, this could be a trick of the light, the way the camera is focused, or a matter of perspective.

Second, as Joe nears the mics, the top of his head vanishes. This could be how the sunlight hits the white hair, but the top of his head flickers off like a bad computer image.

Third, watch Joe’s right hand partially disappear as it swings in front of the green lawn. Again, that could be a trick of the light or perspective. However, it’s also a common effect of green screen manipulation.

Most importantly, of course, there’s no getting around the impossible atomic magic of his hands passing through the microphones.

Here’s another version of the same video, both at regular speed and at quarter speed. It’s taken from a different angle, this time showing the back of some reporters’ heads along with a possible Secret Service agent:

This video doesn’t look any more real than the first one, especially if you notice the peculiar shadowy quality when the pale gray fuzzy microphone appears in front of Joe’s dark suit. That is the look of something in front of a green screen in a poorly made movie. It doesn’t mean that’s what’s happening. But it’s what it looks like.

I’m not the only one noticing this. Stephen Green said that Twitter went mad with the story on Wednesday morning. He first assumed it was an ordinary Twitter conspiracy theory, but changed his mind when he too looked at the video:

Watch President Porchlight’s plugs as he approaches the microphones. If that’s not a poorly-done greenscreen, then Insanity Wrap doesn’t have a clue what might be going on up there. But then it gets worse. Watch Biden’s right hand pass in front of both microphones in defiance of perspective. Look at the mics again, and they have that not-quite-there appearance of objects green-screened into a video without the proper lighting.

Maybe this is all just some bizarre trick of the light. As Green points out, both Bloomberg and The Hill ran the first clip and they are “two publications, that, whatever their actual merits, pass for reputable.”

Nowadays, though, “reputable” is a loaded term when it comes to the American media. Many consider the Washington Post to be one of America’s premier newspapers. But it was the Washington Post that cavalierly admitted that, two months ago, it published a blatantly false article that purported to show Donald Trump bullying and trying to bribe a Georgia investigator into identifying fraud in the election whether or not any existed. This charge was so egregious it showed up in the second impeachment the Democrats brought against Donald Trump. And it was a lie.

The fact is that we are in an age of increasingly successful fake videos. A recent deep fake of Tom Cruise went viral because it was so eerily good. Flipboard, a technology outlet, has an entire section dedicated to articles about the spread of deep fakes and the difficulty attendant upon determining the truth. It’s apparently possible to tell a good deep fake by analyzing reflections in the corneas, but that’s not going to help with the type of video purportedly (or really) showing Biden talking to reporters.

It’s easy to imagine a future time when Joe Biden is propped up in a corner of his office, Weekend at Bernie’s fashion, while a man who looks vaguely like him is deep faked into multiple scenarios and interviews. It’s even easier to imagine today’s media being complicit in that kind of fraud on the American people. I am not saying that’s what’s being done now; I am just saying it is not hard to imagine.

IMAGE: Biden's magic hands. YouTube screengrab.