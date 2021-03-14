Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s press secretary, twists and turns to avoid giving any credit at all to President Trump for getting Covid vaccines produced and to market so quickly. She tries to make it sound like anything Trump did was inconsequential. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed supercharged the process, so the vaccines got out far faster than anyone even thought possible. Trump set it all up, but the vaccines came online during Biden’s time.

Biden’s administration is trying to take all the credit and it ain’t a-washing. Judging from what we’ve seen so far, Biden’s people couldn’t have done what Trump’s people did. It required real-world competence, something always in short supply on the left, which is perhaps part of the reason they are so given to lying.

Though senior covid administrator Andy Slavitt openly recognizes the Trump contribution, we’ll probably never hear Psaki truthfully handle questions on the subject. Thankfully (for the cause of fairness), reporters have been pestering the hapless Psaki about it .

All of this transpired within the past few months. America recalls who did what about these vaccines. In their desperation to avoid saying anything good about Trump, the Biden Administration has hung young Jen Psaki out to dry. She doesn’t seem to realize she’s publicizing that Democrats are liars and cheats, not to mention morally small and embarrassingly petty.

To be sure, the powers behind the scenes don’t seem to realize that, either. It’s painful to watch the woman answer questions, always having to “circle back,” obviously uneasy at not having full command of whatever subject – especially when we’d gotten used to the seemingly effortless professionalism of Kayleigh McEnany.

It’s gotta suck to be Jen Psaki.

Psaki at March 12, 2021 briefing (YouTube screenragb, cropped)