Isn't it time that Democrats stopped pretending that they care about all lives?

Outside of Black Lives Matters events, Democrats otherwise claim to care about all lives. They say they care about 'people.'

But I can think of three examples where they didn't.

President Obama, Biden, the media, entertainers and other Democrats never seemed to care about all the people who died from drug overdoses and terrorist attacks when Obama dictatorially ordered the “independent” Justice department to let the terrorist group Hezb'allah be above the law in order to appease the tyrants in Iran.

The narcissistic Obama clearly cared more about his legacy to get the deal done with Iran, which continues to pledge death to America, than the law and the deaths his actions would cause.

Here are some details of the secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities. Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.

Now Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats also don’t seem to care about all the deaths caused by New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and others, when they dangerously and intentionally ordered sick people into nursing homes which were filled with vulnerable people.

I have also not seen them mention or care about the lawless cover up.

I guess they are still too busy blaming Trump for all deaths.

But the numbers are pretty ugly:

23 Percent of COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths in 4 States Where Democrat Governors Forced Admissions: NY, PA, NJ, and MI

The latest means of making people die is to seed the countries, including the buses, with foreign COVID patients who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

How many people are going to die because of drug smugglers, human smugglers, cartels, gangs and letting illegal criminals stay in the United States because Biden refuses to abide by his oath of office to enforce the laws of the land? Do Democrats care?

Maybe people should also stop pretending that the Justice department ever operated independently under Obama/Biden or that it will operate independently under Biden/Harris.

Maybe, the media should also stop pretending that women and minorities have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. If that's an issue to them, why are they releasing illegal aliens into the interior of the country to infect them? Power-hungry politicians and their tyrannical rules of picking who is essential and who is not, not by the virus itself, is about control, not public health. Picking and choosing has been an excuse to control the people, instead of helping the people they only pretend to care about.

