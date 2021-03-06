Is you woke or is you awake?

Leading Democrats say January 6 witnessed an armed insurrection at the national capitol. Now the FBI says no guns were confiscated at the national capitol. We are left to surmise that it was therefore an unarmed insurrection, once called a demonstration.

It's hard to know which of these two institutions — the Democrat Party or the FBI — is lying because both have been caught out in big lies, in not long ago eras, but recently. Maybe both are lying and just neglected to coordinate again. On the one hand, that's reassuring; it means that the same liars not actually in charge of both. On the other hand, it's alarming; it means there are two liars rather than just one, doubling the number of liars.

Time was a national newspaper kept track of putative presidential lies. Is anybody tracking the number of Democrat party or FBI lies? Not differences of opinion or purposeful misreading of sarcasm or jokes, but clear-cut, meant-to-mislead lies.

Lies have always been a part of politics, but we have reached a point where one side engages almost entirely in lies, and lies about lies, and covers up lies about cover-up lies. It's as if we've returned to the ages of four and five, when it was harmless make-believe rather than actual lies that hurt people and ruin lives. We remember a hardcore leftist boasting that he was glad they had ruined SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh's life. Recall all the lies adduced about Kavanaugh by the Democrats in that disgusting smear job.

Well. Nancy and Chris aren't going to change their ways at this late date. Nor Joe. Nor Kamala. Nor name-your-Democrat except possibly Tulsi Gabbard, who hasn't figured out yet that she's on the wrong side.

Because of all the dishonesty, it's scary to contemplate just how alone Donald Trump really was in Washington. Americans are not accustomed to the good guy losing. Half of us were raised on John Wayne and the Lone Ranger and Roy Rogers and the Cisco Kid beating up the bad guys and bringing them to justice. Today such heroes are sneered at. The examples held up by the smart set are unworthy of emulation because they are infused with dishonesty.

The thing is to be not woke, but awake. One word matters. Is you woke, or is you awake? As Frost said in a somewhat different context — or was it the same context? — that makes all the difference.

Image: Ben Chapman Photos.