If you prick me, do I not bleed? Or, remembering our shared humanity

Following Monday’s appalling murder spree in Boulder, Colorado, both mainstream and social media went into overdrive claiming that white people are mass murderers. Even learning that the shooter was a Syrian Muslim who might have had both ideological baggage and mental illness didn’t alter the narrative.

This racial demagoguery is a disaster for America – worse even than the open border – because it’s meant to destroy the only thing that holds America together: Our shared identity as Americans. I’m therefore going to trespass on the forum I have at American Thinker to push a personal belief I have about countering this madness.

The demagogues who promote this idea are relentlessly telling Americans that their country is so steeped in white supremacist racism that it is indistinguishable from Hitler’s Germany. In fact, America has nothing in common with the Germans or with any other race-based country in the world.

America is unique in that it is not defined by race. Although the world’s other nations have seen the ebb and flow of conquerors and immigrants, most of them are defined by race. Take England, for example.

Before England opened itself to an onslaught of Muslims from its former colonies in Africa, the Middle East, and the Asian sub-continent, it had a settled genetic pool going back around a thousand years. Until the Roman conquest (43 A.D. forward), its inhabitants were Celtic. The Romans brought in DNA from the Mediterranean. After the Romans left, the Angles, Saxons, Jutes, and Danes infused Scandinavian DNA. Once the Normans brought in their Norse blood in 1066, the English were…English.

And even then, the English had had a racial continuity predating the Romans. In 1997, when scientists analyzed the DNA of the Cheddar Man, who lived in the Somerset region in 7150 B.C. or so, they discovered one of his lineal descendants living just a few miles away from where Cheddar Man was found.

These stories play out all over the world. Once the Romans stopped stirring the geographic and genetic pot, European regions settled into being firmly controlled by genetic lines: the French are French, the Spaniards are Spanish, the Italians are Italian, etc. As Hitler knew, the Germans were German. Travel to Asia or Africa and those genetic links to the past in each nation are just as strong. In other words, around the world, race matters, especially when intermingled with ancient cultures.

It’s only in America that we came up with the idea that race didn’t matter. Admittedly, it took a long time for the various Old World races in America to accept that revolutionary idea, but they did.

Beginning in the early 20th century and with increasing vigor in the decades after World War II, the American consensus was that it was our American values, as defined by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, not our DNA or Old World cultural habits that bound us together. The common bond in America is a dedication to liberty and the idea of America.

The left has been attacking these values since World War II ended but it was Barack Obama’s election, ironically enough, that supercharged the leftists’ new racialism. We are no longer defined by the Constitution and the idea of America (as embodied in the flag that Democrats aggressively disrespect). Instead, we are now just a collection of disparate gene pools, bound together solely by hatred for the common enemy: the Caucasian gene pool (excluding, for the time being, self-loathing white progressives).

There is something each of us can do to fight this. I know it sounds silly, but it isn’t. Here is a powerful action that works as a cultural binding agent: As you go through your day, whenever you have even a minute, treat every person with whom you interact as a unique individual with a story to tell. The story is not about the person’s race, gender, or other group identities. It’s about that person: What his weekend plans are, if she has children, where she or he found that stunning [watch / nail polish / shirt / picture frame / whatever else is obviously important to them]. Engage with people about these things.

The core of America is individualism, not tribalism. It’s up to us to remind our fellow Americans that we see in each other the core person, separate from any of the labeling in which leftists delight. Unless we embrace our fellow Americans as individuals with shared humanity and an American ethos, we are doomed.

IMAGE: Children in 1950 reciting the pledge of allegiance. YouTube screengrab.