How Biden helps criminals in Mexico

President Biden's border policy is getting mixed reviews south of the border. The biggest problem is that opening the border may be helping criminal elements in Mexico. This is from my friend Allan Wall:

On the one hand, the Mexican government likes the U.S. to have a more open border. On the other hand, that also causes problems for Mexico.

Yes, it causes problems because Mexico will now become the highway to the U.S., from Central Americans to others.

Coincidentally, I spoke with several Mexican friends who have confirmed this.

First, they don't want strangers walking across the country. I've been told that some of these strangers don't speak Spanish. In other words, they are not Central Americans.

Second, criminal elements are fully invested in the business of bringing people to the border. This is "coyotes on steroids," as a Mexican friend said on the phone. He shared a report that some of these people killed in Southern California recently had paid up to $10,000 for the trip to "el Norte."

Where in the world does a person in Mexico get $10,000? The rich or middle class don't need to pay anyone to go to the U.S. They get on a plane and fly north.

So how are these people coming up with that kind of money? I've heard all kinds of horror stories, from mortgaging their farm tractors to paying the balance once they cross the border.

It's a horrible policy that will promote criminal elements in Mexico.

Image: Michael Righi.