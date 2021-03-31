Hard to follow what the teacher's union is thinking

We just learned that Mexico has revised its COVID deaths figures upward. In other words, 310,000 according to a BBC story.

For comparison, the U.S. has recorded 549,000 deaths with a population of 330 million. Mexico is at 310,000 with a population of 130 million.

The new report from Mexico puts Joe Biden’s decision to let thousands walk in from Mexico in a different light. What were they thinking at the White House? The answer is that it was all about reversing Trump’s decisions.

In this context of revised COVID numbers from south of the border, we learned that San Diego teachers will give the migrant kids in-person training but still force their regular students to attend on-line courses. This is one of those stories that you have to read three times to believe:

"We have 130,000 kids who haven't been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego Unified School District. It's great that there's in-person learning for those unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching," San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News. "The system is broken when San Diego teachers are teaching migrant children in person, but the 100k students of taxpaying families at San Diego Unified School District are stuck learning in Zoom school," Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent, told Fox News in an email.

How in the world do you explain that? I would argue that the kids in San Diego are less likely to be a COVID threat than some who came from high-risk areas, like the aforementioned Mexico situation.

Yes, I understand that most of these arrivals are from Central America. Nevertheless, they walked or rode through Mexico. It's not clear to me that criminal elements provide masks, hand sanitizer or keep them in a safe distance.

How do you explain this? You can't but this is what happens when you send money to public teachers without forcing to work for their salary.

Image: San Diego Unified School District