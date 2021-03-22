Feds criminally investigating Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby and husband, president of the city council

Remember Marilyn Mosby, the incompetent state’s attorney who tried to railroad 6 Baltimore cops in the death of Freddie Gray, and whose inflammatory rhetoric hobbled police and made the riots there worse? She somehow managed to get re-elected, and her husband Nick returned to the City Council in 2020, after serving in the Maryland House of Delegates, and is now president of the Council.

Remember those news conferences?

YouTube screengrab

Quite the power couple, but they likely are not enjoying that status much lately, since news has emerged that the FBI and IRS are investigating them and have issued a bunch of subpoenas. Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton report in the Washington Post:

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, subpoenaing her campaign and the couple’s business records, according to a grand jury subpoena obtained by the Baltimore Sun. The U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI requested a range of financial records related to the power couple: tax returns, bank statements, credit card statements, loan documents and canceled checks. They subpoenaed Mosby’s campaign treasurer and requested records tracing back to 2014, some related to the Mosbys’ private travel and consulting businesses.

In addition, two churches have received subpoenas for records of donations from them, which may relate to tax deductions they may have claimed.

Intriguingly, in the last 6 months Marilyn Mosby has purchased two Florida homes in her name for a total of over $1 million, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Mosby bought a condominium on a barrier island just north of Sarasota for $476,000 in February. She financed the Longboat Key property with a 30-year, $428,400 loan, according to Sarasota County property recor Meanwhile, property records in Osceola County show Mosby paid $545,000 in September for a 4,000-square-foot property near Disney World. The records show Mosby used a $490,500 loan for that purchase in Kissimmee.

That’s some pretty sweet real estate, but it turns out the couple’s Baltimore home was (and may still be) subject to a tax lien:

The Internal Revenue Service filed a $45,000 lien against the couple’s Baltimore home in October for three years worth of unpaid taxes. Nick Mosby said in December that the lien was paid, despite online court records showing the opposite. He has declined to discuss the matter further.

The Washington Post adds:

The IRS filing shows the couple owed nearly $23,000 for the 2014 tax year, more than $19,000 for 2015 and about $3,000 for 2016. Nick Mosby, 43, said the debts stem from his early withdrawals of retirement savings because of “unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies.” Marilyn Mosby has said only that she was unaware of the lien.

According to their lawyer, there is nothing suspicious, and the dual career couple can afford the two getaway properties:

A. Scott Bolden, the attorney for the Democratic officials, said Sunday that the purchase of the Longboat Key condo was “a nothing story.” “She works. She’s an elected official. She has savings,” Bolden said, adding “she bought another home for her family” when asked about the Longboat Key property. He said he did not have any information as to the Kissimmee property. Marilyn Mosby has one of the city’s highest salaries: $238,772, while Nick Mosby’s annual salary is $128,583.

A somewhat interesting private business venture of Ms. Mosby has also piqued the feds’ curiosity:

Among the records prosecutors sought are those connected to Marilyn Mosby’s Mahogany Elite Travel and Consulting. She has said Mahogany was formed to help underserved Black families vacation around the world at affordable rates and exists in name only.

It is not only the feds that are interested in investigating Marilyn, according to the Sun:

The state’s attorney has also been in a battle with the city’s inspector general after the office issued a report in mid-February saying that Mosby spent 144 days away from her office in 2018 and 2019, which Mosby has disputed.

The WaPo adds:

[Inspector General Isabel Mercedes] Cumming faulted Mosby for not requesting approval from the city’s spending panel for more than a dozen trips in 2018 and 2019. Nonprofit groups flew her to conferences in destinations such as Kenya, Scotland and Portugal. Private attorneys for Mosby fired back, arguing that because the nonprofit groups and not taxpayers paid for her travels, Mosby had no obligation to request approval.

Are they actually contending that a salaried public official can go away at will for 144 days over 2 years without notifying anyone? What obligations does one have as a salaried official?

There is also one infraction discovered that has resulted in restitution being paid already:

A $3,250 payment made by Mosby’s campaign to her private attorneys led James Cabezas, the former political-corruption investigator for Maryland, to request the state prosecutor investigate. Maryland election laws forbid candidates from using campaign funds for personal, legal defenses. Her attorney said the money was refunded.

If you give the money back, then no problem? Does this apply to people robbing banks?

I am a big believer in innocent until proven guilty, so by all means let’s wait for the Mosbys to present their side of the story before coming to any judgments. One might even add that the citizens of Baltimore are getting the kind of leadership they voted for. And the decrepit state of much of that urban landscape demonstrates the point.

Reportedly, “her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund for her mounting attorneys’ fees.”

In my opinion, Mosby has a lot to answer for over her handling of the prosecution of the police officers, even though voters forgave her and sent her back to office. Maybe karma is coming calling in Charm City.