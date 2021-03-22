Cult of Fauci: The bungling bureaucrat now gets lionized in a storybook for kids

Will the cult of Anthony Fauci ever end?

First it was Fauci underwear, branded by TMZ in its SEO link as a "hot commodity trend" and reported to be a "huge online seller." Then it was Fauci socks, branding him a "hero." There were Fauci face masks. There was a Fauci Fan Club on Twitter, which is still up, its pinned tweet showing Fauci apparently leaning down to kiss a dog. There also was nomination of Fauci petition for People magazine's sexiest man alive. And this idiocy about how Fauci, plus New York's disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California's about to be booted Gov. Gavin Newsom, form a "dream team" of rulers for us ignorant masses.

Now the Fauci cult is spreading like an infectious disease into storybooks for kids, undoubtedly fodder for the next drag queen story hour.

According to Business Insider:

A children's book about the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious-diseases expert, is set to be published June 29, publisher Simon & Schuster said Sunday. The book, titled "How a boy from Brooklyn became America's doctor," will detail Fauci's life from his childhood in New York through medical school, to ultimately working alongside seven US presidents, including President Joe Biden, the publisher said. "His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up — and Anthony's ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life," the book description says. Kate Messner, the book's author, told CNN Business that "before Tony Fauci was America's doctor, he was a kid with a million questions, about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school."

The lefties will lap it up.

Seems there's nothing off limits to this cult's praise of Anthony Fauci.

The storybook is particularly obnoxious, as it involves indoctrinating kids into considering Fauci is a hero, which is pretty much opposite of the case.

Fauci is a hack, a political hack, whose every decision on COVID-19 was either wrong or grossly behind the curve of conventional wisdom. Far from being much of an expert as he is billed, he's made some very ignorant calls, for example on wearing masks and taking cruise travel, that have had to be walked back in order to keep himself from looking stupid, or else stubbornly stuck to, such as lockdowns and no pandemic end, no matter what the consequences of society. And he's well known for sucking up to Democrat politicians as well as loudly criticizing President Trump.

Glenn Reynolds, of Instapundit, wrote a few days ago in his New York Post column:

Fauci also told us last April that it would be at least a year to 18 months before we saw a vaccine, when in fact one was deployed as early as November of the same year. When asked about herd immunity, Fauci moved the goalposts, when experts were saying that the threshold for herd immunity was 60 percent of the population being vaccinated or immune. Then he revised the number up to 70, 75 and eventually 85. Why? As Fauci admitted, he was manipulating us: "When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent. ... Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, 'I can nudge this up a bit,' so I went to 80, 85." People noticed, partly because he was bragging to a New York Times reporter when he said that. Likewise, lockdowns were widely prescribed, and continue to be, even though the World Health Organization admits they don't work. (A recent paper in Nature came to the same conclusion.) Where's the science?

I commented on that here.

That's a lot of wrongness. Fauci is a medical bureaucrat who has expanded his power in the name of bigger government and only managed to bumble, blunder, and hamper medical science along the way. He didn't achieve anything during this pandemic, other than holding onto his job.

Now the Fauci culties are holding him up as a hero to entirely innocent children. Heroic how?

It's sad stuff, because the lefties will lap it up. What the kids won't get are stories of real heroes, people who made a difference, people who did extraordinary things in their times, people to look up to.

One who is, and who is in the news now because he just died, is the truly heroic yet little known Glynn Lunney, flight director of NASA during the stunning space rescue of the three American astronauts on the ill fated Apollo 13. If you can remember the year 1970, you can probably remember praying as a kid for the poor astronauts who had an explosion on their rocket ship and were facing the terrifying prospect of running out of air and being left in outer space forever. Stuff like that scares kids, and this incident scared everyone. Even the pope was praying for the astronauts up there in limbo. Lunney was the little pocket-protector guy who had the brains to figured out on the fly and, with no bureaucrat manual, how to mobilize the great space apparatus the United States built to bring the three American astronaut heroes back alive.

Like Fauci, Lunney was a bureaucrat, but unlike Fauci, he really was heroic. Fauci has no such comparable feats, yet somehow, he's starring in a storybook for kids, while Lunney isn't.

It's likely that Lunney was featured in the movie Apollo 13, an exhilarating film of how the impossible rescue was achieved, which incidentally was a feat that added amazing luster to America's reputation and standing in the world. Compare and contrast that to Fauci and pals' miserable handing of the coronavirus, which included lockdowns, school closures, shifting goal posts in the name of extending the pandemic, suppression of medicines that work such as hydroxychloroquine, and the world's highest coronavirus death toll at around 500,000, which put the U.S. to shame in comparison to poor African and Latin American countries, where those medicines were available over the counter and whose nations had no big death tolls as a result.

Hero? Not Fauci. Blundering bureaucrat, with some kind of "god" complex and a disgusting talent for self-promotion, especially to the left. He's a hero to them for opposing lockstep Donald Trump, which to leftists is virtue enough. Maybe he will join that triumvirate Cuomo and Newsom on the path to oblivion now, as his uses are peaking.

But so long as publishers are now mythifying him as a hero, the cult extends, and Fauci emerges as a fugazi hero. This storybook thing for kids is nothing but political indoctrination for a very unworthy hero. It's a shame that kids get this slop instead of books about real heroes.

Image: Official photo, public domain, filtered with FotoSketcher.