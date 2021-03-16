Did Howard Stern ever care about the Postal Service?

It wasn’t long ago when leftists contended that Donald Trump was manipulating the post office to try and win a second term. This conspiracy theory dominated the news right up until Biden claimed the White House based upon millions of ballots that came through the mail.

Celebrities piled on, including Howard Stern, who lamented that our beautiful postal system was once the crown jewel of the Republic. Taylor Swift threw a hissy fit on Twitter as she urged Americans to take stock and vote early. Overnight, the United States Postal Service became a marginalized, helpless victim that couldn’t defend itself from the ravages of predatory MAGA-ism.

With Joe Biden's ascension to the presidency, (by mail-in ballot, ironically), the left’s public displays of affection for the USPS have once again dwindled. This is to be expected and can be explained in the regular course of Orwellian doublethink. To leftists, the USPS operated at 100 percent effectiveness on Election Day and there was no wonkiness. Pretty good work for a distressed organization.

According to the Associated Press and the Supreme Court of the United States, before, during, and after the election, nothing out of the ordinary occurred at the Postal Service or with any other voting procedure for that matter. Believing otherwise is to tattoo “insurrectionist” on your forehead with your own shaky hand. Ask Mike Lindell how it must feel.

It almost seems illegal today to use the words “ballot” and “voting” in the same sentence. You can thank social media for that. Add “post office” to the mix and you’re paddling in unfamiliar waters. A kind of odd, theoretical fear lingers. You might just get yourself canceled. At least under Trump, people were allowed to speculate about our institutions.

The USPS was not a point of contention for leftists in the Bush or Obama decades, even though its degradation was already apparent then. It was only when the business’s name passed Donald Trump’s lips that leftists pounced and professed a newfound love for the institution. Perhaps Barron’s put it best when it stated that the “price of a stamp is a political issue.” It’s a phrase well worth stealing, maybe as a creative writing prompt.

If the USPS needs to be put on a ventilator in President Biden’s intensive care unit, where are the celebrity gatherings and mass protests calling for a bailout? I haven’t seen any lately. Why hasn’t someone convinced me? Why wasn’t it prioritized in the latest COVID relief bill if it was the emergency leftists insisted back in mid-2020?

The truth is, since election day, Americans have not been able to revive their fake love for the USPS. Concern about their neighborhood letter carriers is only Instagram deep. You can only get mad at the waiter if he brings you the wrong dish.

Had Trump won, the media would have called for a top to bottom investigation of every mail annex and processing plant in the country. Carriers would be propagandized as Trump’s salaried army of secret insurrectionists by a libelous, out-of-control television media.

Where do we go from here? Who knows? But it must be reiterated that Postmaster Louis DeJoy is moving forward with USPS restructuring as he said he would do once the election was over. Those furloughed can go make solar panels. As the USPS is a quasi-governmental agency, the end result might not completely depend on whether or not Biden finds letter carriers easier to tolerate than the surface nuisance of pipeline workers. He is a man of the people, you know.

Maybe democracy is fair and just only if you get what you want. That seems to be how leftists think. You don’t have to care about something long-term as long as it scratches the immediate itch. Collateral damage be damned! Biden pulled off an election and his voters don’t need evidence of a post office conspiracy to prove it.

IMAGE: United States Post Office, Elizabeth N.J. from the Boston Public Library. Public Domain.