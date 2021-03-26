Cringe: Biden, Kamala put on virtual White House seder

Most of the virtual Joe Biden White House seder was given over to staffers, almost all female. No one, suffice to say, from President Trump's tenure.

The seder was, for at least half an hour, over-subscribed, so there was some interest out in the hinterlands. People thereafter left, and spaces became more available to "attend."

Scheduled from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., the seder began about on time but was done and over by six.

Because it was virtual, certain rituals were indicated, not done. Dayenu was sung by a chorus. Prayers were curtailed, omitted. Of course.

Almost every person on screen made the analogy from Jewish Egyptian slavery to more "modern," current slaveries, hinting broadly that the Jewish experience a millennium and more ago was a springboard for universal freedom and resilience from hardships and modern "slaveries."

A coda of eight pairs of children in diversity rainbow shades mode closed the virtual event with correctly pronounced "Chag Sameach," cute bye-bye hand-waves or stretches, an adorable ending for the somewhat

bad taste left in the mouth from the smarmy adenoidal remarks of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was "kvelling" from the introduction of her husband, "Dougie," and the various frick and frack prepared remarks by Biden and wife, "Doctor" Jill. To some extent, Dr. Jill resembled a hostage in a video for rescue ransom.

If the 46th president and his wife were hard to swallow, as they clearly wanted to be likable, they were also, like Harris and hubby, pushing the freedom meme to include lots of migrants and others in the cynosure of alarums by even leftist media at this time, immediately following the wrecking-ball performance of Mr. Biden at his first, highly selective, un-universal presser.

All four of the current W.H. front-and-centers mouthed, "Next year in Jerusalem" but added, Next year in person and Next year in the White House. Big wide smiles. Unity!

Joe Biden stated he hoped grandparents could be in the presence of their grandkids next year. Allusions to those no longer with us from COVID deaths were acknowledged by several.

The thank-yous included thanks to first responders, to the day school that made its facility available, to those who generously shared their White House memories and glory-days recollections, and briefly to the rabbi, who, happily, pronounced all words correctly.

Tweet reaction:

Sat in @Zoom WH virtual Seder, where Kamel's hubby,"Dougie,"introduced his wife,who mispronounced key words of the #Haggada+ made the Jewish saga of Pesach a universal tale about freedom of [hint-hint]Others.Joe+"DrJill" gave their prewritten greetings, also mispronounced loudly.#Awkward

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.