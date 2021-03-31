China is gunning to replace the US as the leading world power

Three academics from Renmin University have revealed Chinese plans to replace the United States as the leading world power.

Renmin University is equivalent to Harvard or Yale, a university where future leaders are groomed. In 2016, Professor Jin Canrong suggested that one of the most effective methods was to infiltrate the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2020, Dr. Li Yi claimed, "We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive. We will drive the U.S. to its death."

Perhaps the most revealing talk was delivered by Professor Di Dongsheng. Di's talk was televised and may have been the equivalent of a wardrobe malfunction, approved by the CCP as a provocation: "We own you, and what are you going to do about it?" China expert Gordon Chang said, "Di Dongsheng's comments show the breathtaking arrogance of the Chinese elite, which now has no hesitation about expressing in public its belief that with a President Biden, China will once again control the highest levels in Washington." Di's talk was deleted, but like everything else on the web, it could not be entirely erased. It can be found here.

Di claimed, "For the past 30 years, 40 years we have been utilizing the core power of the United States." He complained that Chinese influence began to "dry up" under the Trump administration. Also, "The CCP began tugging on the sleeves of their friends on Wall Street, in Congress, and in the media, but got nowhere with the White House." He claimed, "Wall Street had a very profound influence over America's domestic and foreign affairs since the 1970s. We used to heavily rely on them." But, he claimed, "Wall Street couldn't control Trump." Trump was imposing tariffs, luring back U.S. companies, and forcing concessions on unfair trade practices.

Di provides an example of the power the CCP yields. He attempted to provide a financial incentive to a bookstore-owner to hold an event for a book by Chinese president Xi Jinping. The owner refused. Di reported this to his superiors and was later told to continue with the original plan. He explained why he was able to continue: "a hero had helped us out." A CCP official introduced him to an "an old lady with a big nose, obviously a Jew simply by that look." She was a Chinese citizen, lived in China, and spoke perfect Mandarin. Di said, "I suddenly realized she is one of the Chinese people's 'old friends." He claimed she oversaw Asian operations for a major Wall Street financial institution. He asked her how she had convinced the recalcitrant store-owner to change his mind. She cunningly replied, "I reasoned with him."

Di's most damning comments concerned Hunter Biden. He claimed, "Trump has been saying that Biden's son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him [Biden's son] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals in all these." Di does not explicitly say China helped him build the foundations. However, why else would he mention it?

Chinese methods of suborning American officials are illustrated by the case of Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was romantically involved with a Chinese student named Fang Fang. When she learned that the FBI was closing in on her, she fled back to China. Minority leader Kevin McCarthy was given a briefing on Swalwell by the FBI. Afterward, he remarked, "I can't tell you about what [was in the briefing], but I can tell you this. What I learned today — and anyone who was in that room with me would never allow Swalwell to be on the Intel Committee, or to continue to be on it." The fact that Swalwell remains on the Intel Committee is testimony to Chinese influence on committee assignments.

During the 2019–2020 school year, 372,532 Chinese were enrolled in U.S. universities. It is unlikely that the Swalwell case is an isolated incident.

In addition to China's extensive espionage network, the country has the advantage of a cheap labor source. China's use of slave labor is well documented. CEOs and athletes can overlook the use of slave labor by the CCP. After all, they are not Uyghurs. But how do black athletes deal with the incredible racism exhibited by the Chinese? David Goldman reports, "In Chinese media, Africans are often characterized as backward or primitive and blackness as unattractive. Virulent racism common on social media is largely unchecked by censors, including claims that Africans are rapists, drug dealers, or AIDS carriers." Chinese television run racist advertisements, like a laundry ad showing a black man dumped into a washing machine and coming out as a light-skinned Chinese.

Bill Maher recently asserted, "We're not losing to China. We lost. We're just waiting for the returns to come in." People who have done their best to tear down and ridicule American values are beginning to realize that they are coming with us deplorables when things go south in America.

