CDC's Dr. Rochelle Walensky puts on the full drama queen act of 'impending doom' for us

The Biden administration's CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is quite a puddle of emotions.

She first struck us as weird by putting out a public service ad urging the wearing of masks by smiling mirthlessly all the way through her spiel about the terrible things that would happen if she didn't, finishing off with a flippant schoolgirl giggle.

Now she's turning on the glurge.

According to the New York Post:

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky became emotional at a White House coronavirus press briefing on Monday — her voice breaking as she warned that the US is facing “impending doom” as COVID-19 cases rise again. “I’m gonna lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky told reporters at the briefing. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.” “I know what it’s like as a physician to stand in that patient room, gowned, gloved, masked, shielded and to be the last person to touch some else’s loved one because their loved one couldn’t be there,” she continued. “And I know what it’s like to pull up to your hospital every day and see an extra morgue sitting outside.”

She sounds like someone who is trying to read "with expression" for her elementary school teacher in the class reading circle.

What's more, her obsessive focus on herself "as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter," along with her schoolgirlish "I'm scared," and worries of "doom" don't exactly inspire confidence in her control of the matter. Heck, they don't even inspire confidence in her chops as a doctor. Most doctors are calm, authoritative and knowledgable, and keep the attention on the patient, not on their feelings. She projects none of that. As for her personal experiences in medical wards, well, all I can say is that as emotional as those are, I doubt any can compare to that of my mother who was in a hospital COVID ward for two weeks, watched as everyone in the room over the days died one by one, and emerged in the end as the sole survivor, hugged by her nurses against regulations for somehow surviving that when no one else did as she bade goodbye, back in early January. Don't tell us about COVID stories, Roch.

Her drama-queen performance actually provokes disbelief, given that she's not only a doctor but a top doctor, running the CDC, which already is credibility-challenged for its stance excusing Black Lives Matter rioters from wearing masks. This person, who can't even get her attention off herself, is Biden's top doctor? Bet he wouldn't go to her if he had a real medical problem.

Worse still, the actual content of her message is dreck. As Bonchie at RedState noted in a well-researched piece loaded with data:

There’s a lot of dishonesty in this clip to note. For one, the current “spike” is very small and could very well just be the result of reporting discrepancies. We are talking about only a 12% week over week rise. But, what’s really so gross about Walensky’s comments is the claim that said spike is happening because states are reopening too quickly. That’s a favorite left-wing talking point, but it holds no basis in reality. The only reason that claim is made is to attack states like Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and others that have removed restrictions. Yet, if you look at the data, the spikes that she’s feeling “impending doom” about are occurring in blue, locked down states. NPR has a portal that shows the current case rates per state. Notice what the worst states are, who leads them, and where they are located. I took a screenshot and put it in a tweet so I could easily embed it here.

The locked-down states are having the spikes, the states that protected the vulnerable (unlike locked down blue New York, for instance) and allowed normal activity for the healthy and the young, are doing fine. The big spikes are on the blue-state side. The best explanation for this is herd immunity developing in the common-sense policy states such as Florida, not in locked down places, where COVID cuts them down again and again. The other explanation is the presence of the vaccine -- and the vaccinated. The Bidenites are claiming credit for the development of the vaccine but also telling the public the vaccine is worthless so put on your mask. No wonder there is vaccine resistance in some parts of the country, mixed messaging like this tells of a political agenda in perpetrating permanent lockdown since Democrats benefit from it.

Bonchie notes that Walensky is a weak political creature, ever eager to please her masters, and cites a number of U-turns, and stupid statements she's made in this service.

She's really a goofus, an embarrassment to the Biden administration, someone beneath her office, someone who by Parkinson's Law has risen to her level of incompetence. Too bad she doesn't know it.

Image: CNN video screen shot, via YouTube