Cancel culture run amok

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow has been very busy lately addressing the most critical issues of our day. He recently wrote an op-ed titled “Six Seuss Books Bore a Bias” in which he argued that racism is deeply embedded into American culture -- and passed down to children at a young age.

Blow applauded the Dr. Seuss Enterprises announcement that the six classic children’s books written by its famous namesake would no longer be published due to what some considered inappropriate portrayals of marginalized populations. The company made the announcement on March 2nd, Seuss’s birthday, and piously proclaimed: "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” I am looking for DSE to launch a line of LGBTQ children’s books in the very near future.

Not content to rest on his laurels, Blow’s job was to keep attacking kids’ beloved fictional characters. He apparently trained his unctuous ire on a number of Looney Tunes characters before settling on taking out Pepe Le Pew for “normalizing and perpetuating rape culture.” What does it say about someone when they feel an overwhelming urge to “cancel” an odiferous, French, animated rodent? Nothing good, I assure you. This is not the behavior of a sane, stable, confident person. It is the action of a virtue-signaling but self-loathing snob who is childishly attempting to make himself feel better by pretending to be offended by someone else’s success.

Blow’s preposterous perorations are as welcome as a skunk at a garden party.

In short, they stink.

Leftists like Blow and his comrades at The New York Times are trying to cancel the history and culture of the freest and most prosperous nation in history as preparation for canceling that nation itself.

And that is a rape that must be prevented. For the good of all mankind.

Graphic credit: Pixy.org CC BY-ND-4.0 license