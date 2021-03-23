Biden tells reporters he will ‘re-establish what existed before’ and tell ‘refugees’ to apply for asylum from their home countries

With President Biden’s mental health at issue, we never know how seriously to take what he says. But a remark he made to some reporters on the White House lawn Sunday is drawing both chuckles and concern. He was asked:

“Why do you think the message to the migrants, telling them to stay home, don’t come now, why do you think that hasn’t resonated yet? What more can be done sir?

His response, which so far has not been withdrawn by his handlers:

“A lot more. We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries,”

This was President Trump’s policy, one that Biden reversed upon taking office, causing the crisis. This is a sudden reversal, if it is not a gaffe. Watch for yourself and make up your own mind about his mental state:

Perhaps it is related to the release of pictures of children being held under appalling conditions, by both Democrat Representative Henry Cuellar and Project Veritas. It appears that his remark preceded the public release of these pictures, but his handlers must have realized that their blackout of media access to the children held in custody could not last much longer. Pictures make all the difference in public perceptions, as they well know. Or maybe Cuellar had already told them what he was about to do.

Will he be asked about this apparent policy reversal at his first press conference? Not if he calls on reporters from a list prepared by his handlers.

Photo credit: AirTV screengrab