Biden press conference: Did they want an audience?

Why did the White House put the President Biden in at 10 a.m. Los Angeles time? Or at noon in Dallas, when most people were working or driving to lunch?

I would love to see audience figures. My guess is that the White House went out of its way to keep President Biden from viewers. Didn't they do the same thing during the campaign?

My second point is about the media and the selections of correspondents called. Peter Doocy of Fox News did not get a question, but CNN and PBS did. Have you done a ratings comparison

President Biden claimed that Republican voters support him. Really? It's amazing that no one in the press challenged the president on that. He is wrong or selectively relying on polling data. Again, no challenges.