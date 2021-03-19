A North Carolina school district says White parents are a problem

The plague of Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) has reached North Carolina’s largest school district. Christopher Rufo obtained documents from a teachers’ training program held last year that was a festival of race hatred. CRT blatantly violates the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and offends the spirit of the Declaration of Independence. What’s especially disturbing about the training in Wake County is that the teachers were told to ignore parents’ concerns and force the training on their children.

Just to orient those who may be new to CRT, it holds that every aspect of American life is infused with racism, all of it emanating from Whites towards other races. (Jews are classed as White and come in for both race hatred and anti-Semitism from the CRT crowd.) Whites who object to being labeled as evil, racist oppressors are told that their objections only prove their racism. Additionally, anything associated with Western culture – scientific accuracy, grammar, punctuality, ambition, organization, whatever – is inherently racist.

As I noted above, CRT is pure racism and is, therefore, unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral. Nevertheless, thanks to the religious fervor of BLM that swept through Democrats last year, CRT is gaining traction in schools across America. And that brings us to Christopher Rufo.

Rufo has become the point man for exposing CRT. Thanks to his prominence, whistleblowers send him the most amazing and offensive documents. These documents reveal an ideology that would have made the eugenicists and KKK-ers of old ecstatic if they could have taught these things in schools and corporations across America, only with Blacks, Hispanics, Chinese, Native Americans, etc. in the roles now assigned to Whites. Even in the old days, those hate-filled groups lacked the power that the ascendant left is showing.

Here’s the latest round of documents brought to Rufo’s attention, this time out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It’s hard to figure out what’s most disturbing: the blatant racism, the crackpottery, the school district’s million-dollar buy-in, or the fact that teachers were explicitly told to ignore parental concerns:

Last year, the Wake County Public School System, which serves the greater Raleigh, North Carolina area, held a teachers' conference with lessons on "whiteness," "toxic masculinity," "microaggressions," "trauma-informed yoga," and "applied critical race theory." pic.twitter.com/3gvR5luxRc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 18, 2021

School administrators claimed that "(white) cultural values" include "denial," "fear," "blame," "control," "punishment," "scarcity," and "one-dimensional thinking." They told white teachers they must "challenge the dominant ideology" of "whiteness" and "disrupt" white culture. pic.twitter.com/rVQnx2BJxE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 18, 2021

The school leaders directly encourage teachers to subvert parental authority. When one teacher asked, "How do you deal with parent pushback?" the answer was clear: "You can’t let parents deter you from the work." Teachers must "disrupt" whiteness and override families. pic.twitter.com/IWVZpqJBBe — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 18, 2021

Parents across the U.S. should not assume that their local district is immune to these trends. The new political education is spreading everywhere, including red states.



The following sounds like a non sequitur but, trust me, it’s not. There is currently a rash of anti-Asian violence in America. Most of the time, the people committing these acts of violence are blacks. As far back as 2010, the San Francisco Chronicle acknowledged this reality. The statistics haven’t changed much since then.

Democrats have an Asian problem because of their blatant racism towards Asians. The Ivy League schools have been open about the fact that they discriminate against Asians in admissions. For this reason, despite Asians being one of the most college-educated cohorts in America (meaning that the Asians for the last fifty years have been indoctrinated into leftism), Asians are drifting to the Republican party.

To counter this drift, the Democrats are working hard to make Asians believe that the rising violence against them is Trump’s fault. It’s not that Trump advocated violence against Asians. It’s just that he said – accurately – that the virus that savaged America came from China. As part of this risible contention, pay close attention to Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s words:

I think there's no question that some of the damaging rhetoric that we saw during the prior administration, blaming — calling COVID, you know, the ‘Wuhan virus’ or other things led to, you know, perceptions of the Asian American community that are inaccurate, unfair that have … elevated threats against Asian Americans, and we're seeing that around the country.

Thus, the top Democrat party spokeswoman in America has just said that allying a specific race (Asian) with something bad (a virus), is enough to trigger nationwide physical violence against that race. If that’s the standard for triggering violence, can you imagine what’s brewing in America thanks to the open, angry racism of CRT? This will not end well.

