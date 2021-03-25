A conservative storm is brewing in Washington

At a time when far-left progressive Democrats have unified control of government and have demonstrated their commitment to change the fundamentals of America (can you say "Dr. Seuss"?), the need is now more pressing than ever for bold conservative leadership in Washington.

Weak-kneed establishment Republicans who have sat at the top of party leadership for the past few decades have betrayed conservatives by constantly giving in to Democratic demands. When was the last time you saw Mitch McConnell stand up to Democrats when he wasn't backed by a party majority? These individuals represent the past, not the future of the party, and they should make way for new representatives who will be true to themselves and their constituents.

Nowhere has this lack of leadership been more conspicuous of late than with the politically charged sham impeachment trial of President Trump that occurred this past January. Recent revelations that the Washington Post made up fake quotes attributed to President Trump, part of a story that some could argue served as a pretext for his second impeachment trial, have again reminded us of the travesty of that whole process!

What is even more egregious is that so many so-called Republicans were complicit in Democratic attempts to subvert justice as well. But let's be clear here. This demonstrates the task at hand for freshman Republicans: they are fighting far-left Democrats, establishment Republicans, and a far-left media.

While events such as this might be enough to cause even the most rock-ribbed conservative to give up hope, there is no need for despair. On the heels of the impeachment trial, a new class of exciting conservative leaders were sworn into Congress. Fresh voices like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, and Lauren Boebert promise to shake up the status quo and bring some much-needed sanity back to the congressional Republican conference.

They are not afraid to speak truth to power and tell it like it is. All three members of Congress have been fierce defenders of former President Trump and have shown a willingness to call out members of their own party who betrayed the president during the impeachment trial.

Congressman Cawthorn in particular has been a leader on this issue, asking how we could ever trust these members again. He even made a special call out to one of his colleagues in North Carolina, saying: "You see my home state senator, Richard Burr, who literally said he thinks this impeachment is unconstitutional, yet then he turns right around and votes for it." Disavowing such blatant hypocrisy is critical to defending the soul of our nation.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, has shown that she is not afraid to stick it to Democrats in Congress in a way that Republican leadership would not have even dreamed of in previous sessions of Congress. When Democrats tried to ram through the $1.9-trillion Biden bailout bill that had very little to do with COVID relief, she bravely stood up and said "no." One hundred forty-nine other Republicans ended up rallying to her cause, sending a stark message to Democrats that Republicans will no longer stand for business as usual. Let that sink in for a moment.

When Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the "Squad" arrived in Washington a few years ago, they were greeted with glowing media coverage that was borderline propaganda. Yet those same mainstream cancel culture outlets were conspicuously silent when these freshman Republicans came to town. In fact, Mother Jones went as far as to claim that a storm was coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene due to her willingness to upend the status quo.