A Canadian city added a sadistic child abuse twist to its COVID response

It’s starting to look as if an unspoken side effect of the Wuhan virus is that it drives bureaucrats insane. How else can one explain a flyer from a fairly populous municipality in central Canada telling parents to isolate their children in a room if they’ve been exposed to a positive classmate? The city later apologized saying it was all a mistake but by then people had followed these abusive guidelines. Canada’s quarantine guidelines for travelers are equally subject to abuse, albeit of the financial kind.

The Toronto Sun broke the news about the sadistic guidelines that the Regional Municipality of Peel in Ontario, Canada, which is home to almost 1.4 million people, issued to parents:

Peel Health has issued guidelines to parents instructing them to keep any children who have been sent home because a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19 isolated in a separate room from all other family members for 14 days. The severe guidelines, which apply even to small children who are dismissed from child care, are being criticized by experts as harmful and not supported by science.

The link in the above quotation no longer exists. However, the Wayback Machine grabbed the flyer that the municipality had put online telling people what to do “if your child is dismissed or child care” and “does not have any symptoms” (emphasis mine):

The child must self-isolate, which means: • Stay in a separate bedroom • Eat in a separate room apart from others • Use a separate bathroom, if possible • If the child must leave their room, they should wear a mask and stay 2 metres apart from others • It is strongly recommended to test for COVID-19 on or after the date listed in your letter

The Sun spoke to experts who rightly castigated this sadistic policy:

“This is cruel punishment for a child, especially for younger children, 4-10 years old,” Dr. Susan Richardson, a microbiologist and infectious disease physician who is also a professor emerita at University of Toronto, wrote in an email to the Sun. “Shutting a child off from their parents and siblings for up to 14 days in this manner could produce significant and long-lasting emotional and psychological effects.” [snip] “This does not seem practically possible and is highly likely to cause harm to children who would already be experiencing considerable distress with having to remain at home,” Dr. Tess Clifford, the director of the Psychology Clinic at Queen’s University, said in an email to the Sun. [snip] “I don’t understand how any health-care professional has moved so far away from the fundamentals of public health and of doing no harm that they would think that basically incarcerating a child in a room for 14 days is in any way justified,” said Dr. Martha Fulford, an infectious diseases physician at Hamilton Health Science who focuses on pediatrics.

In the wake of the article, the Region of Peel announced that what it really meant to say is that the children and a caregiver should be isolated for 14 days. That more humane message didn’t make it to at least a few parents who followed the guidelines – as their tweets about their children’s suffering prove:

For those parents who believe that no parent would ever... pic.twitter.com/Rs67imQySC — Peter Varelas (@varelas_peter) February 28, 2021

This is not the first time Canada has shown COVID madness. A woman who traveled to Portugal for a week to attend her father’s funeral found herself stuck with a $3,458 hotel bill for a 15-hour stay. When her family landed in Canada, the officials told her to take her family for a mandatory stay in a government-approved hotel.

In this case, the hotel was a nearby Crowne Plaza Hotel, which charged them $769 (Canadian) per night for a room – with a minimum of three nights. The $769, though, did get them a boxed breakfast with toast, scrambled eggs, and an apple. When the family received negative COVID tests 15 hours after entering the hotel, they were finally allowed to go home and quarantine there. Both the government and the hotel should be covered with shame for this abuse.

For a long time, Canada was the sane, calm neighbor to the north of a more volatile America. With Justin Trudeau’s ascension to power and the appearance of the Wuhan virus, Canada has taken leave of its senses – and I very much fear that, with Puppet Biden at America’s helm, we’re going that way too.

IMAGE: Crying child by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash.