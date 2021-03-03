Will Representative Cuellar get the Profile in Courage award too?

We've heard that Senator Mitt Romney will receive "The profile in courage" award for voting to impeach President Trump. Yes, the left loves him now after trashing the rich businessman who tied the dog on the family car.

My suggestion to the JFK Library Foundation is to look to South Texas for a man saying a lot of courageous things.

This is from an interview with CBS News:

"While journalists have been blocked from accessing the sites themselves, Cuellar provided to CBS News photos from a Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, some of which show children with foil blankets waiting to be processed. Other images from the Texas Democrat show families under a bridge in McAllen, Texas, at a temporary processing site as they wait to get into a holding facility. More photos show scores of young girls who Cuellar said have been held at the border facility for days, far longer than the legal limit of 72 hours that border officials have to turn over unaccompanied minors to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is responsible for housing the children."

Let me translate: In your face Joe Biden!

Cuellar apparently warned the Biden transition team to avoid quick changes on the border. He has been screaming about the mess down on the border.

I hope that Democrats are listening to Representative Henry Cuellar. He is a true "profile in courage" for standing up to his President and party message.

