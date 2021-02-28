You’ll never believe what made Bill Maher’s audience clap

The headlines were about the fact that, when Megyn Kelly appeared on Bill Maher’s HBO show on Friday, she complained about the way her children’s pricey private schools in New York were indoctrinating them with pro-transgender values and anti-white animus. Bill Maher to his credit, agreed with Kelly that matters are getting seriously out of hand, at least when it comes to the anti-white hatred that’s becoming the norm in education. Maher’s always been a bit of maverick, though. The real surprise was the enthusiasm his audience showed for that sentiment.

For conservatives, nothing that Kelly said about her children’s experiences in New York’s toniest private elementary schools came as a surprise. Kelly said that, while she and her husband identify as “center-right,” she was okay with the fact that the schools were on the left side of the political aisle. That changed, though, when “they went hard left, and then they started to take a really hard turn toward social justice stuff.”

One of the hot-button issues was the schools’ efforts to normalize transgenderism, a form of body dysphoria that’s recognized as a mental illness when the subject is anorexia, not sex. Kelly told Maher that, when one of her sons was in third grade – that is, 8 years old, the school “unleashed a three-week experimental trans-education program.”

Not only did the children find it terribly confusing, but Kelly also said that what was going on was more like coercion than teaching tolerance. Thus, she said, “It wasn't about support — we felt that it was more like they were trying to convince them. Like, come on over.”

The same pressure was applied to her other son who, in kindergarten was made to participate in a class project that saw the children writing to the Cleveland Indians to complain about their mascot. “He’s six,” she said. Can he learn how to spell Cleveland before we activate him?”

That’s when Kelly dropped a line that should be at the forefront of every single parent’s brain as he or she fights the school’s efforts to coopt American children: “If he’s going to be activated, Doug [Kelly’s husband] and I should do it.” It’s up to the parents, not the schools, to set values for the children – but of course, that’s not how leftists see it.

Maher then chimed in that he’d been hearing from parents – leftist parents – about the relentless anti-white activism the New York schools, both public and private, are pushing.

And this is what I’ve heard from parents – and these are all liberal, by the way – who say, “My kids are not ready to be told they’re white supremacists.” You know, I’m not ready to be told. [snip] You talked about this letter the school put out. … Can I read some of the things that are from this letter, lest people think I’m losing my mind? “There’s a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn. White children are left unchecked and unbothered in their homes,” one sentence starts. Well, how old do you have to be before you can just be unchecked and unbothered. You know, what age to you get bothered? “I’m tired of white people reveling in their state-sanctioned depravities, snuffing out black lives with no consequences.” You know, “go reform white kids.” You know, it bothers me so much that I have to be on this side [Kelly’s side] of this issue. Because I’ve always been a civil rights advocate. You know, don’t make me Tucker Carlson. You’re the f***ing nuts. This is insane. “As black bodies drop like flies around us by violent white hands.” There is racist problems in this country. But this is hyperbole, and this is making people crazy.

It was with those words that the amazing thing happened: Maher’s audience applauded. Over the years, Maher’s audiences have always been trained seals, reliably clapping at every hard left, anti-George Bush, anti-Trump, pro-Obama statement the host utters. But this time, he said that the BLM rap pushing Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) on American society is dangerous insanity – and the audience clapped.

When evil or crazy people -- that would be the BLM, CRT crowd – take the bit in their mouths, there is no stopping the extremes to which they’ll go. Perhaps the reaction from Maher’s audience is telling us that the American people are finally ready to rein them in. After all, a leftist audience realized, as Kelly and Maher did, that the left’s anti-white racism is going to destroy America.

IMAGE: Bill Maher. YouTube screengrab.