World Economic Forum commits a ‘Kinsley gaffe’ and then deletes Twitter video revealing its real agenda

The World Economic Forum, founded by Klaus Schwab in 1970, hosts a yearly January gathering of global corporate and political elites in Davos, Switzerland. Annually, it draws hundreds of private jets, as attendees gather to assure the rest of us that we must tighten our belts and sacrifice our standard of living in order to reduce carbon emissions. It calls itself:

…the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year.

That sounds an awful lot like powerful people conspiring with each other to force change on the rest of us. Such candor is refreshing, in a way, though chilling as well.

Of late, the WEF have been pushing a concept called “The Great Reset,” as the theme of their 2020 meeting (where the sage Greta Thunberg was a featured speaker), and as the title of a book co-authored by Herr Doktor Schawb, in which fundamental changes to the world social, political and economic order are called for.

It’s one thing to pontificate at meetings or in print about the types of changes that the pandemic requires, but it is another entirely to show people, approvingly, what that hoped-for world would look like. And in a tweet released yesterday, the WEF did exactly that, via a one minute video that proclaimed, “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world,” heedless of the bankrupted stores and restaurants, the unemployed millions, and the unschooled and suicidal children that have been victims of the lockdown.

YouTube screengrab

It was a classic “Kinsley gaffe” (named after pundit Michael Kinsley): “ inadvertently saying something publicly that they privately believe is true, but would ordinarily not say because it is politically damaging.”

After jaws dropped worldwide, and the insulated WEFfers in their secure blue bubbles, where unemployment and other worries of ordinary working people are unknown, realized they had let the mask slip too far, they deleted the video, admitting it, and claiming they were wrong:

Fortunately, the video has been preserved by others, so you can watch it, at least for now:

If YouTube takes it down (it is not yet available in Rumble), a copy may perhaps be viewed here.

The New York Times, Wikipedia, and many other guardians of The Narrative assure us that only fringe right wing groups like QAnon believe “baseless” theories about the WEF conspiring to use Covid to enact massive change upon an unwilling world. So keep that in mind as you watch what the WEF first touted, and then decided to erase.