Why did the Biden administration approve a pipeline for Russia to Germany but not from Canada to the U.S?

President Biden blocked the Keystone pipeline from Canada to the U.S., ostensibly due to environmental concerns and claims about global warming, even though the long-planned project had cleared all environmental hurdles.

Yet, the Biden State department just effectively approved a energy pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The State Department in a report to Congress didn’t name new companies as targets for sanctions related to an $11 billion pipeline designed to transmit Russian natural gas to Germany, allowing work on the pipeline to continue unabated for now. Some Republican lawmakers criticized the State Department over the Nord Stream 2 report, which was required by Congress, and both Republicans and a key Democrat requested an explanation of the administration’s position.

Count that as a win for pipelines -- for others, just not us. The rest of the press is focusing on Biden making his ' decisions ,' but with this news, the direction of this administration is clear.

It is clear that jobs in Europe and Russia are more important to Biden than jobs in the United States. Energy from fossil fuels is also O.K. in Europe, just not here.

Therefore, when Biden blocked the Keystone pipeline, it was purely catering to his special interest groups and had zero to do with science.

When is a journalist going to ask global warming "czar" John Kerry, Joe Biden and all the other cabinet members for one piece of scientific evidence to support the radical leftist policies that will destroy the U.S economy by making energy prohibitively expensive, especially for the poor?

Maybe they can start with asking if a one to two degree rise in temperatures over 140 years after a little ice age ended would be normal and cyclical. I would love to see their answer.