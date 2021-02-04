Twitter's glaring censorship hypocrisy includes tolerating Jew-hatred

Twitter recently imposed a permanent suspension on President Trump because, Twitter argues, Trump incited violence even though he called for nothing but peaceful protests and in fact denounced the unlawful violence of January 6. Twitter does not seem, however, to have a problem with the account TruthAboutJews, which features the anti-Semitic meme of the Happy Merchant pouring pornography, decadence, guilt, and other poisons into the "well of White Culture" along with a racial slur for Black people.

I understand that American Thinker's Andrea Widburg reported this account to Twitter, so Twitter cannot say it doesn't know about this account. I also recall that Facebook, while equally quick to ban Donald Trump, took quite a bit of time to remove a similar account called "Jewish Ritual Murder," which also used the handle TruthAboutJews. (A search on "TruthAboutJews" was how I found the Twitter account in question.)

Twitter and Facebook cannot claim the moral high ground, or talk credibly about "community standards," when they tolerate hate speech and hate images that could have come directly from Nazi Germany.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Esther Vargas via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).