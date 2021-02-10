Tweets thousands of hateful insults; gets rewarded with offer of top federal position

A candidate for a major federal job has been active on Twitter, constantly vomiting tweets demeaning people of Spanish background and others using the vilest, most insulting language. Some more notorious examples describing prominent elected officials follow--names have been omitted.

fraud, that vampires have more heart than (you), you called (X)Voldemort,”

You’ve called (X) ‘criminally ignorant,’ ‘corrupt’ and ‘the worst,'”

When questioned about this the tweeter gurgled a sincere sorry not sorry, too bad you were offended non-apology.

But for those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for any hurt that they’ve caused

"in part blamed...tweets on the political tension"

In other words, not my fault there is political tension and too bad you're so sensitive that you are hurt if I tweet the truth.

Well, with an attitude like that towards others with whom you have to work, we can all certainly understand why Twitter would kick -- uh...deplatform -- President Donald J. Trump (R) off their service and the US House would declare that person is not to hold federal office again. We all agree on that, right?

WRONG! The person responsible for this disgusting language towards others is not Trump but a woman. An immigrant woman. An immigrant woman of color. An immigrant woman of color who was on welfare. A Democratic woman of color who was on welfare and is now a candidate for an important federal job. Meet Neera Tanden, President Joseph R. Biden's (D) nominee as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which sets federal spending policies.

Neera Tanden in 2016 (US Dept of Labor photo, cropped)

Tanden, who is president of the progressive Center for American Progress, (sic), has sent forth more than 89,000 tweets in her official capacity for this organization. And of course Tanden is still active on Twitter, more active than Trump ever was, although for some reason she deleted well over a thousand tweets -- not because she is ashamed of them or as a cover up -- oh no! -- but, as she told a Senate confirmation hearing

“I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone and I’ve deleted tweets over many months … But for those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for any hurt that they’ve caused,” she told Portman. Portman, however, noted there were still “nine pages of tweets about Sen. Ted Cruz.” At the hearing, Tanden told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that “nobody advised me” to delete the tweets. (snip) And it’s been pretty hostile, obviously. You’ve called Republicans ‘criminally ignorant,’ ‘corrupt’ and ‘the worst,'” Lankford said.

But hey, no matter. Why of course, certainly the US Senate must confirm Neera Tanden. If they don't that indicates they are racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, etc and etc.

Or some such hypocrisy that only Democrats can get away with.