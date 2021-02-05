Trump's response to the Screen Actors' Guild shows he's still got it

One of the most disheartening things since Trump left office is that he took his bravado with him. Thanks to the Democrats' new ownership of the police state, the Supreme Court's passivity, and the Democrats' turning events at the Capitol on January 6 into America's Reichstag fire, Democrats have cowed Republicans. It's therefore nice to know that Trump is still Trump — as evidenced by his response to the Screen Actors Guild, which threatened him with expulsion over January 6.

All people, no matter how peanut-sized their brains, know now that what happened on January 6 had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Even the FBI has admitted that the events were planned long before January 6 and had nothing to do with Trump. Worse, even the WaPo had to admit that the FBI may well have been warned in advance...and did nothing.

The timeline of events also shows that (a) Trump was still speaking when events began to play out at the Capitol and (b) Trump told his supporters to behave alike Americans: peaceably go to the Capitol and cheer on Republican senators who were attempting to get some sunlight onto claims of massive election fraud.

One of the main figures in the Capitol fiasco was a leftist, and there were multiple non-Trump-supporters involved. Moreover, it appears that it's fake news that protesters beat a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher.

With the Capitol "insurrection," a hoax even bigger than the Russia collusion hoax, leftists are looking for another shiny object by which to distract people when their policies fail — as leftist policies inevitably do. Enter the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), a Hollywood monopoly that requires every person who wants to act in Hollywood to pay large sums of money to join before he can set foot on a set.

SAG decided to score some cheap publicity by firing Trump, who was a member because of all his years bringing money to Hollywood:

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," said [SAG president Gabrille] Carteris. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

Although the SAG press release, above, doesn't say it, The Hill says SAG's justification was events on January 6.

(By the way, if you're wondering who Gabrielle Carteris is, her claim to fame is making a living in Hollywood by appearing in dozens of bit parts in forgotten TV shows. Let's just say she lacks star power.)

SAG might have thought Trump would protest, grovel, or apologize, or maybe that he'd ignore them after they got their good minute in the media. If so, they missed the last five years.

Trump kicked SAG to the curb with a letter that began, magnificently, "I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!"

After expressing pride in his work, whether as an actor or someone who resuscitated "Fake News CNN" and "MSDNC," Trump proceeded to attack SAG for being a useless union and a pathetic publicity hustler. It's brutal and wonderful all at the same time.

The last two paragraphs are priceless:

I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.

He just sent them this letter and resigned 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uT8hu2SlQh — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2021

It's hard to imagine this man just going off and moldering in the wilderness. I'd love it if Trump would come back and save the Republic from the corrupt and demented man in the Oval Office, but I'm not pinning my hopes on that. I am hoping, though, that he still has some tricks up his sleeve.

Image: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.