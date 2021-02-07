Trump’s attorneys have the perfect troll tactic for the impeachment

Count me as one who believes that the impeachment trial against former President Trump is an unconstitutional bill of attainder against a private citizen. Still, the proceeding is going to play out and it appears that Trump’s attorneys are going to fight hard. One of their plans in a case charging President Trump with inciting violence is to play for the Senate all the footage of Democrats inciting violence in 2020.

The problem for the Democrats going into the trial is one of evidence. The evidence against Trump isn’t just slim, it’s non-existent. The FBI has admitted that what happened at the Capitol was planned long before January 6. The planning did not involve Trump. There’s also evidence that the FBI knew about the plan against the Capitol in advance, but that the FBI, the Capitol Police, and the Democrats in charge of Congress did nothing with that information.

Uncontroverted evidence shows that Trump was still speaking when events began to play out at the Capitol. At that point, Trump had not yet asked his supporters at the vast Stop the Steal rally to peaceably go to the Capitol and cheer on Republican senators who were trying to get a hearing for election fraud claims. Frankly, Biden’s presidency would be a lot more stable, and Democrats a lot less paranoid, if they’d had that hearing and proven that there was no basis for the many fraud claims.

We also know now that Antifa was involved in the event and may even have been handing out weapons. Indeed, there were multiple non-Trump-supporters at the Capitol. This lends more credence to the theory that the whole rally was intended as a false flag operation to discredit Trump and his supporters.

It also appears that it’s fake news that protesters beat a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher. The police officer, may he rest in peace, certainly died, but it appears that he didn’t die at Trump supporters’ hands.

While there’s no evidence that Trump ever incited violence, there’s a great deal of evidence that Democrats have routinely incited violence. Tom Elliott has collected several examples:

In 2018, @tedlieu threatened “widespread civil unrest” if Trump fired Mueller. This wasn’t a fluke, either. He repeatedly said people should “take to the streets” if Trump did so (which as we know he didn’t). pic.twitter.com/htLbQrRpWq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

Also in 2018, Sen. @CoryBooker told activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople” pic.twitter.com/jIAbYi2dPS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

.@EricHolder told liberal activists that Michelle Obama was wrong; “When they go low, we go high. No. No. When they go low, we kick them." pic.twitter.com/tWQfyLr2Cu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

.@RepMaxineWaters told activists that “God is in our side” and urged her followers be increasingly confrontational members of the Trump Administration pic.twitter.com/W9X4A7jAXN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

Earlier this year, @SpeakerPelosi said of getting active in politics, “When you’re in the arena, you have to be ready to take a punch and you have to be ready to throw a punch” pic.twitter.com/xe4U5ElFCW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

Elliott apparently forgot about Rep. Ayanna Pressley calling for “unrest in the streets” against Republicans:

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets” pic.twitter.com/WmHartKDDz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2020

Kamala Harris famously gave the nod to violence:

FLASHBACK: As violent rioting continues across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris' comments from June are striking: Protesters "should not" let up.



Does Harris believe the rioting and rampant vandalism in Kenosha should let up? pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020

Joe “Cornpop Killer” Biden also said more than once that he wanted to beat up President Trump:

.@JoeBiden says of President Trump: As much as he’s trying to destroy me and my family – I hope I’ve demonstrated I can take a punch and if I’m our nominee, he’s gonna understand what punches mean. — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) January 27, 2020

Biden on his anger at Trump: "I would like to be back in high school and just have he and I in a room."



"It is hurtful, particularly when guys like Lindsey Graham, who was a friend of mine. … I plan on being president, and presidents can’t hold grudges. You’ve got to heal." — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 13, 2020

Trump’s lawyers know perfectly well that the Democrats have been reveling in violent rhetoric for years. That’s why Bruce Castor told Laura Ingraham that Trump’s defense team is thinking seriously about using all that footage in the hearing:

Donald Trump’s lead impeachment attorney on Friday suggested he’ll take aim at Democrats’ own words in his arguments during the former president's Senate impeachment trial next week. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Trump attorney Bruce Castor if he'll be using “dueling video” with Democrats expected to make their case that Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by using video clips of rioters and Trump’s rally remarks on the Ellipse. “Will you then respond with Maxine Waters, a number of other Democrat officials not speaking out about the Antifa and other extremist rallies over the last summer?” Ingraham asked. “I think you can count on that,” Castor said. “If my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it's because I've been looking at a lot of video.” Earlier in the segment with Ingraham, Castor alleged “there’s a lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the streets, cheered on by Democrats throughout the country,” seemingly referring to ongoing unrest in Portland, Ore.

Oh, one more thing. These are progressive protesters who invaded Congress during the Kavanaugh hearings:

The impeachment proceedings are not going to change the minds of die-hard progressives or Trump supporters. However, there are many people in America who aren’t very politically engaged. They may have missed it the first time around when Democrats constantly urged violence in America – and it will be useful for them to see that footage contrasted with Trump’s own call for his supporters to act peaceably.

IMAGE: A protester is arrested at the Kavanaugh hearing. YouTube screengrab.