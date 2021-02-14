Trump's 2nd impeachment is the start of a bad chapter in America

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is something Joe Stalin would be proud of. This warrantless, baseless, and clearly unconstitutional show trial of impeachment by the Progressives (Deep State, socialists, globalists) is something Stalin would do.

In America, trials are meant to ascertain facts in a neutral setting and, if necessary, meet out reasonable punishment. But in today's America, in our nation's capital, the Progressives in power used this Orwellian impeachment trial of Trump for a very different purpose with a very different planned outcome. From a biased impeachment judge, Democrat Patrick Leahy, to an impeachment manager, Eric Swalwell, who in many American minds has probably permitted espionage and possibly committed borderline treason with a Chinese spy, this trial was for show and for warning. Swalwell is the same congressman who shouted "Russia-Russia-Russia" but knew that his accusations were lies. To call it a "kangaroo court" would be a disservice to kangaroo courts everywhere. It is much deeper, darker, and more destructive than that. Progressives have made Trump a martyr.

To understand just how dystopian this attempted purge of "all things Trump" is, one must seriously look at how Stalin treated his rivals in the Soviet Union in the 1930s and how Mao treated his rivals during China's Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. In both cases, with Stalin and the Soviet Union as well as Mao and China, illegitimate and ruthless power was used against political opponents. It was used not just to punish rivals. Communist show trials were also used to warn potential suitors and potential power-seekers to stay away from the powers of government. Today's Progressives used time-tested communist tactics in this impeachment show trial to warn the next guy who has the power and money to seek office in his own right, without Deep State support, to never again attempt it. The unspoken but obvious meaning from this Progressive purge of Trump and the 80 million Trump voters is, "We will destroy you also, don't try this again."

By means of this show trial, not only are Progressives vowing to embarrass you; they are stating that they will destroy you and your family — politically, socially, and financially. Progressives certainly fear that if Trump is allowed to run again for president in 2024, he could win. They know what happened when the actual votes were tallied in 2020. They know that the fix was in, so they cannot trust Trump or the voters in 2024.

From the beginning, this impeachment made no constitutional sense. Even though Chief Justice John Roberts is no friend of Trump, Roberts still refused his to serve as impartial judge in this purge. The Constitution states clearly that in case of impeachment against the president of the United States, the chief justice of the Supreme Court "will" be the judge — not could, maybe, might, or ought to, but "will." Roberts correctly refused to participate in this tyrannical purge, demonstrating that this trial was unconstitutional on its face.

The City of Washington is not a place Washington himself would be proud of today. There just concluded the Stalinist show trial of a political rival and his 80 million voters. The city is barricaded, boarded up, and filled with militarized troops. Progressives are now using the military as a political weapon in a life-threatening warning. American soldiers are going through a purge themselves. This political "cleansing" of the military is segregating and probably kicking out or demoting soldiers due to their race, sex, religion, and political affiliation, and if they "like" Trump on Facebook. Our first president weeps as Stalin and Mao nod their approval.

One must ask, where is the American Civil Liberties Union in the protection of civil liberties during this dehumanizing crisis? It appears that the ACLU is nothing more than the legal arm of the Progressives.

Progressives have taken America in this impeachment purge to a place where we have never been before in America's history. There have always been rivalry, animosity, and even hatred among political opponents. That had been the case since the Jefferson-Hamilton feuds during our beginning. But what we are seeing now is much more evil. This reads like a dystopian novel written after WWII. We are seeing this Stalinist purge of a show trial telling Americans that there will be no more populism, no more borders, China is great, Trump is bad, no more MAGA, keep your masks on, keep the schools and churches shuttered, and that they — the Progressives themselves — will never lose power again. This impeachment is telling the masses and anyone thinking of running for president without their approval to "sit down, shut up, or else."

The only question at this time is how long until the "unwashed masses" say no and rise up once again.