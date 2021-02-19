Trump reportedly snubbed Nikki Haley’s request for a meeting in the wake of her denunciation of him

Nikki Haley wants to be President of the United States, but wants to cultivate Trump-haters’ support. She seems to have deluded herself into thinking that there is a viable future in the GOP for someone who buys into the narrative that Democrats used for their second impeachment of the 45th president. But her presidential ambitions received a coup de grâce at her own hands, as Janet Levy reported on these pages yesterday.

Haley’s betrayal of President Trump took the form of a forceful condemnation: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him again. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The timing of the tirade couldn’t have been more opportune: for maximum political effect, she released it just before Trump’s legal team presented his defense. Making common cause with Democrats and disaffected Republicans, she held Trump responsible for the January 6th Capitol riot, disingenuously telling members of the Republican National Committee that the president “will be harshly judged by history.”

President Trump is not the sort of guy who can be charmed by a Southern belle into forgetting who can be trusted and who will whip out the stiletto when his back is turned. Politico’s Playbook reports:

SCOOP: NIKKI HALEY reached out to former President DONALD TRUMP on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago, but a source familiar tells Playbook that he turned her down. The two haven’t spoken since the insurrection on Jan. 6, when Haley blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol. (snip) Haley tried to recover Thursday with a damage-control op-ed in the WSJ wrapped in blame-the-media rhetoric. But Trump, apparently, isn’t having it. Haley reps didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

I think the former UN Ambassador (appointed by Trump) does not understand the first thing about President Trump’s agenda and its appeal to his base. She desperately wants to be part of the establishment that is crushing the lives of most Americans as an oligarchy entrenches itself, destroys the middle class, and prepares to restructure society on a feudal manner. She simply cannot see it.

I can’t see how she will be viable on a presidential ticket with the amount of resentment from Trump supporters that she will carry with her.

I wonder if she is starting to realize that?

