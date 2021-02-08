Trump aide Peter Navarro charges AG Barr worked to help Biden issue blizzard of early executive orders

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo yesterday on her weekly Fox News Channel program Sunday Morning Futures, Peter Navarro made a startling charge against his former Trump administration colleague, former Attorney General William Barr. Ivan Pentchoukov reports in the Epoch Times:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) put up hurdles to executive orders prepared by President Donald Trump while fast-tracking the ones prepared by President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, according to former Trump senior adviser Peter Navarro.

“Bill Barr, President Trump’s attorney general, actually turns out to be Joe Biden’s first attorney general,” Navarro told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview aired on Feb. 7. “We had over 30 executive orders queued after Election Day, ready to go, but we kept running into all these roadblocks and hurdles. It turns out that Bill Barr’s Office of Legal Counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EOs [executive orders], and basically, it was a deep-state coup.”

Navarro made the remarks when asked to explain how Biden managed to have dozens of executive actions ready to go during his first days in office (snip)

“We got slow-walked at the Department of Justice, and this is a problem I told Barr about numerous times, and he should have been fired months before he was. By the last year of this administration, he was really working against this administration in a lot of ways,” Navarro said. “The bottleneck was at the Department of Justice on so many things we did.”