There’s a reason why #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending

In the 2 ½ years that she’s been in the public eye, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has proven to be a master at crafting sympathetic narratives, invariably with herself as the heroine. Because they involve her personal mythology (the facts cannot be challenged) or the broader leftist narrative (and again, the facts cannot be challenged). AOC seems to have gotten cocky enough to abandon the truth about a nationally reported incident. That’s why her video about her alleged near-death experience in the Capitol on January 6 is falling apart faster than Jussie Smollett’s alleged MAGA mugging in Chicago.

After events on the 6th, AOC’s gave a dramatic performance about her experience on January 6. Just like a Jew hiding from the Gestapo, she heard the mob descending and locked herself safely away (in her private bathroom), only to have a hostile banging on the door make her realize that she was minutes away from being stood up against the wall and shot. Okay, I exaggerated but only a little. She didn’t mention the Gestapo:

This was one of the most heartbreaking moments of AOC’s IG live pic.twitter.com/BumKbriwmy — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) February 2, 2021

But just as Jussie Smollett’s horrifying encounter with two MAGA supporters and a bottle of bleach turned out to be a paid-for encounter with two men whom Jussie hired to play a part, AOC’s I-looked-death-in-the-eyes moment melted away once people learned that (a) AOC wasn’t in the Capitol at all but was far away; (b) the sinister knock on the door was a police officer checking on her; and (c) Rep. Nancy Mace (R. S.C.), who was only two doors away, said the rioters never came near them. Nick Arama was the first to put the pieces together:

So, basically, this story is about hyping the danger to the members and trying to say people still have to fear those inconsiderate uncaring police (even when they’re coming to help you). She’s even been called out by folks on the left for the effort to demonize the officer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), as my colleague Sister Toldjah observed. But a few important things to note that seem to have been left out of this whole story. AOC wasn’t even in the Capitol building where all the action was going down. If she was in her office, she was in the Cannon Building which is nearby, but a different building. But of course, many didn’t get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building. According to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has an office in the same hall as AOC, two doors away, there were never any rioters in their hall so there was never any physical danger from rioters coming in at any point.

Once Arama overrode AOC’s vicious narrative with the truth, a new hashtag appeared on Twitter: #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett. People had a lot of fun, too:

Me watching #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett trend because I’ve seen through her bullshit from the moment she stepped foot on the scene pic.twitter.com/XhaKaX8jiq — ultra (@vadeultra) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett "Just do we are clear, I don't know what building I was in but I didn't hire two immigrants from Africa to stage this J6 hoax!" pic.twitter.com/fEDiPQQNvU — Kill Chain Smoker (@H0tdish) February 3, 2021

AOC was shocked that, despite the media’s reverential respect for her, others might challenge her drama queen moment. She fought back, saying that she was in the “Capitol complex,” and therefore was in the line of fire for “bombs Trump supporters planted” in the area, and that people were “rushing” her building. Nick Arama again caught multiple lies in what she said:

Her building was actually about 6 minutes away. Now again, not saying that there wasn’t any reason to be concerned at all, just pointing out the facts in perspective. “People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.” There are no public reports of her building being breached. In fact, it was locked down. As I previously reported, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) who has an office two doors down said that no rioters got into their hall. According to public reports, her office building was evacuated and the Capitol Police officer came to get her because of suspicious packages and she was evacuated to the Longworth Building. They were told by the police to use the tunnels to evacuate out to Longworth because then they wouldn’t be exposed to anything outside. “Trump supporters” planted the bombs? There has been no evidence that Trump supporters planted the two alleged bombs that were found. The bombs were actually planted the night before, according to the FBI. There’s been no evidence as to who planted the bombs, as far as we know yet. So when AOC says “Trump supporters”, she is not telling the truth and is being manipulative.

AOC represents a post-truth generation. They are narcissistic, which means that there is no such thing as absolute truth. Instead, the truth is defined by the needs of the moment. AOC’s need is to be the heroine of her own drama and, through this vehicle, to paint Trump supporters, including Ted Cruz, as maniacal murderers -- unlike the calm, respectful BLM and Antifa members who destroyed cities and killed over two dozen people.

IMAGE: AOC spinning stories about events on January 6. Twitter screengrab.