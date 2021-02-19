The worst people in the world? Those gleefully celebrating the death of Rush Limbaugh

“You are a little man. It’s not that you’re short. You’re little, in the mind and in the heart. Tonight you tried to make a man little whose boots you couldn’t touch if you stood on tiptoe on top of the highest mountain in the world. And as it turned out…you ever littler than you were before.” People Will Talk, 1951

The untimely death of the great Rush Limbaugh has left an enormous void in the lives of his many millions of fans, people whose love of America he validated with sincere and robust relish. He changed lives, brought many who happened upon his radio program who thought they were lifetime Democrats to conservatism with his wealth of knowledge about this nation’s founding documents and principles.

He never in his thirty-two years on the air uttered a racist word. He did make fun of the worst excesses of feminism and was of course correct in his criticism. The feminist movement did more harm to women and men than almost any other -ism except Nazism and Communism. But Rush was never a misogynist; everyone who listened to him knew he loved women in the best way, the way they want to be loved. As many of those who for the last two days have been expressing their love for the man and the pain of losing him while he was still so young and vital knew well, the man was the titan of broadcasting who will never be replaced.

But the left is giddy at his passing, celebrating it with the most vile and vicious words of condemnation. They are vilifying this great man who, but we all know they never listened to him. They didn’t need to listen; they take their cues to assassinate his character from the lowest of the low, radical leftists who seek to impose Marxist communism on the American people. Mark Wauck notes what people like Sunny Hostin of The View had to say:

“The liberal hosts of "The View" blasted conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the day after his death, saying Thursday that he "normalized hatred" for "people sitting in their trucks in the middle of America" and suggesting he was in Hell.” "I remember listening to him as a kid growing up, and for me, he just normalized hatred," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "He normalized racism, and I think he really weaponized White male grievance, and he hardened these rural White listeners, people sitting in their trucks in the middle of America, and in the south, listening to Rush Limbaugh." [emphasis in original]

Clearly the Trump-deranged Hostin has never actually listened to Limbaugh. Every word of her malicious rant is a lie. Rush had almost as many female devotees as he did male fans, maybe even more.

As Charles Lipson has noted, “...our basic sense of human decency has been warped by political differences.” Indeed, it has. Looking over the countless jubilant tweets and columns reveling in Rush’s death one has to wonder: Who raised these people? How do we explain the venality of these adults, members of the media, the academy and those Americans who are wholly ignorant of this country’s actual history and so embrace nonsense like the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory?

Most American parents would be horrified if their second grader wrote or spoke such things about another person. Wasn’t it just a few years ago that anti-bullying was the order of the day? And yet the left is made up almost entirely of ruthless bullies who are proud to gloat about the death of a conservative icon they know nothing about because they would not be caught dead listening to him. Their hatred is born of the unquestioning belief in what every other radical leftist has said or written about Rush.

These people, these self-appointed persons of superior knowledge of all things American, are nothing but spoiled children who never grew up beyond their intolerant, bullying stage. Each and every one of their parents should be very, very ashamed of their children in adult clothing and jobs who treat others precisely the opposite of how they expect to be treated.

Several members of the faculty at UC Riverside got busy emailing their joy at Rush’s death, including Reza Aslan, a former CNN employee and current writing instructor at the school. He advertised himself as a “Rush Limbaugh expert available to the media.” Not only is this man not an expert on Limbaugh, but he is also merely a far-left propagandist who revels in indoctrinating young people with hateful nonsense. When Rush revealed his diagnosis, Aslan was as delighted as he is now, calling him “evil” and a “curse upon this nation.” This man had parents! As did all the other people who have used their access to the public dialogue to behave like the heartless, infantile thugs they are.

When Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, no one of prominence on the right celebrated her passing. She was blessed with well-deserved kind words for her many years as an advocate for women in the workplace and her years as a Justice on the SCOTUS. Did Antonin Scalia, whose death preceded RBG, get the same respect? Absolutely not. The same dogmatists on the left vilified Scalia in the same manner as they are now disparaging Rush Limbaugh.

Were these people raised on an Animal Farm? Indeed, it appears that any sense of decency was bred out of them, if not in their parents’ care, in Hollywood, at university, J-school, or some other wholly corrupted academic un-discipline that has toxified their brains into poisonous mush. Our country is hopelessly divided at this moment in time. To paraphrase Victor Frankl, we are divided between the decent and the indecent. All those celebrating the death of the truly great Rush Limbaugh are indecent to the core of their being. They are to be pitied for their craven emptiness but they are a blight upon the body politic. They are little people, in their minds and in their hearts. They are the worst people in the world.