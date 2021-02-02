The Senate takes the ‘Star Chamber’ route

One of the infamous tools of British law was the Star Chamber. It was created in the late 15th century as a court of equity and one that could deal with wrongdoing amongst the highest in the land and initially functioned efficiently and openly. By the early years 16th century, though, it had turned into a purely political tool advancing the crown’s interests and breaking those who threatened the king’s power. That perfectly describes the Senate Ethics Committee’s announcement that it will engage in a secretive proceeding to review Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley because they argued that the 2020 presidential election had significant fraud that needed to be investigated.

Of course, even Democrat senators know that objecting to an election does not justify investigating fellow senators. Instead, the charge here is that, by questioning the election results, Cruz and Hawley incited the events at the Capitol on January 6, with the Democrats call an “insurrection” (a word Democrats never used when their supporters stormed Congress and the Senate office buildings in connection with the Kavanaugh hearings).

We know that the Capitol incursion was planned months in advance, that Trump spoke only of peacefully approaching the Capitol (unlike the Democrats’ military branches of BLM and Antifa, which like to storm places), that police invited people in, and that the small percentage of rally attendees who entered the Capitol was already on the move before Trump even finished speaking.

Additionally, we know with certainty that, of the 180 people arrested (out of the hundreds present at the Capitol), some of them were neither Trump supporters nor Republicans:

According to CNN, which analyzed the data of over 180 of those arrested, “at least eight of the people who are now facing criminal charges for their involvement in the events at the Capitol did not vote in the November 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis of voting records from the states where protestors were arrested and those states where public records show they have lived.” While it is true that “most” of the 80 had voted in the presidential election and “many” were registered Republicans, the analysis found that “a handful were registered as Democrats in those jurisdictions that provided party information.”

Moreover, one of the leaders, John Sullivan, is a known leftist activist.

Even though the incursion on the Capitol had nothing to do with Trump or with anything Hawley or Cruz said or did, the leftists who control the Democrat party are determined to proceed with a full Stalinist purge. According to Politico,

After multiple leading Democrats called for the two Republicans to resign, Cruz and Hawley’s challenge to President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win is now tied up in the opaque Senate Ethics Committee. And while Trump’s impeachment trial will conclude quickly, the probe into whether the two senators played a role in inciting the violent Capitol attack will unwind over an interminable timetable with little hint of where it is going. The committee says nothing about its business until actions are taken. And it has a lot of business before it: Seven Democratic senators filed a complaint against the two GOP senators who led the effort to object to the election results, arguing that they ‘lent legitimacy” to the cause of those who invaded the Capitol. Hawley fired back with a counter complaint alleging “improper conduct” for partisan gain.

The fact that this Star Chamber-esque panel is led by Chris Coons (D. Del.) who already called for Cruz and Hawley to resign suggests that its outcome is foreordained, and that’s despite Vice Chair James Lankford (R. Okla), one of the weaklings who has accepted the ludicrous Democrat narrative about January 6. The proceeding also says that sitting senators no longer have the protection of the First Amendment.

Leftists may run their cities into the ground, accept with aplomb violent street fighting and looting from their shock troops in BLM and Antifa, and label their ideologies as “science” to silence opposition, but you must give them credit for one thing: When they achieve power, they use it with speed, discipline, and aggression, not just to silence the opposition, but to destroy their opponents completely.

IMAGE: Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. YouTube screengrab.