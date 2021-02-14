Studies show Westerners allegedly getting dumber

Recent studies have shown that I.Q. scores have been declining in Western nations for decades.

Evan Horowitz, director of research and communication at FCLT Global, wrote a post for nbcnews.com in which he stated: “A range of studies using a variety of well-established IQ tests and metrics have found declining scores across Scandinavia, Britain, Germany, France and Australia.” Horowitz added that this plunge in cognitive ability could well lead to “fewer scientific breakthroughs, stagnant economies and a general dimming of our collective future.”

Duh.

And there are others.

These findings have led some to issue dire predictions of a general dumbing down of certain selective populations. “Global dumbing” as I call it, though the rising idiocy appears to be concentrated in the West. Perhaps “intellect change” would be a more inclusive and palatable term. I have previously written about this emerging phenomenon/escalating crisis, and it was rather prophetically parodied in the 2006 movie “Idiocracy.”

So, is it true? Are we getting dumber? The studies themselves would appear to provide empirical evidence that this is indeed the case, but perhaps we should look at some anecdotal evidence, as well.

Popular television shows from the early days of the medium included “Gunsmoke,” “Perry Mason,” “Night Gallery” and “The Twilight Zone.” Popular television shows in recent years include “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Bachelor,” “Jersey Shore” and “The Masked Singer.”

Doh!

Well, how about music? Can we trace Cardi B’s musical lineage back to, say, Bach or Amadeus? Sinatra?

Okay, let’s look at the arts. Can earlier depictions of the Virgin Mary, such as Raphael’s The Alba Madonna, compare to Chris Ofili’s 1996 version?

So how about politics? Surely Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown are on par with Washington and Lincoln, Disraeli and Churchill.

No?

What about architecture? Big Ben, the Statue of Liberty, the Vanderbilt Mansion, the Golden Gate Bridge and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch all must have their modern-day counterparts, correct? Oh well, we’re damn good at making Wal-Marts! Or some of these modernities.

Come to think of it, we haven’t been back to the moon in over 48 years, either.

Circa 1960. we thought anything was possible. And shortly thereafter people envisioned a Jetsons-like society of the future. Perhaps sadly—and certainly ironically—after decades of progressivism, we are now laser-focused on how many genders there may be…and if our breakfast foods are racist.

Ergo, based on the preponderance of the evidence, it is true.

We is gettin’ dummer.

