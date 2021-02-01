Peter Barry Chowka explains the real story of Dr. Fauci

Peter Barry Chowka has been a writer on science and health issues for 57 years, often going far behind what the medical and scientific establishments put out for the deeper story. In those decades, he has covered the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci, now the highest paid among the millions of federal employees.

In a must-see 20-minute interview with Jamie Glazov of The Glazov Gang, Peter explains how Fauci's handling of COVID closely parallels his work on AIDS decades ago, when he was responsible for much false information put out to spur a massive investment in fighting the disease, dwarfing what is spent on cancer on a per patient basis. In Peter's view, the tactics used on AIDS "hit pay dirt" with COVID.

It is an eye-opening interview, and once you learn about Fauci's past, you will understand the depth of the Deep State activity and planning to exploit diseases to grab money and power. I rarely recommend videos longer than a few minutes. This one richly repays your investment of time.



YouTube screen grab.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the single most responsible man for the takedown of Donald Trump over COVID, in Peter's view.

Note that Peter's five articles on Fauci's past in AT last spring earned him no fewer than four attacks by name in the pages of the Washington Post and two in the New York Times, among other MSM defenders of St. Fauci. As the saying goes, when you're taking flak, you know you're over the target.