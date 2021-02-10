PC crowd just canceled a woman of color

At the insistence of the wokest of the woke, a major corporation is canceling a woman of color (sic), erasing all traces of her existence.

The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix will get a new name and image, Quaker Oats announced Wednesday, saying the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."

The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. The picture has changed over time, and in recent years Quaker removed the "mammy" kerchief from the character to blunt growing criticism that the brand perpetuated a racist stereotype that dated to the days of slavery. Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, said removing the image and name is part of an effort by the company "to make progress toward racial equality."

While the origins of the name and original picture may have indeed been quite negative, that has changed over the years. Now, for millions, including many Black people, the name Aunt Jemima and the current updated image on the labels and packaging are associated with comforting pancakes, sweet syrup, luscious tastes, sweet scents at joyous family breakfasts and other happy gatherings. Whoops! Can't have that, say those in the know. So, to make "progress toward racial equality," say goodbye to Aunt Jemima. She is no more, she is erased, she is totally cancelled. Forget that Black woman whose name and image evoke such happy memories.

Say hello instead to Pearl Milling Company, manufactured in a white, generic factory building according to the new label. Original. No trace of the intelligent black woman with those wonderful pancakes and syrup remains.

Because it is "racial equality."

Image via CNN

Thomas Lifson asks: Aren't pearls predomnantly white? Erasing a Black woman in favor of a white jewel? While there are black pearls, they are rare and expensive. Shouldn't it be "Black Pearl Milling Company"?