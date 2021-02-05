Liz Cheney's and the RINOs' betrayal

Well, now we know for sure that the bulk of the Republican members of the House do not represent their constituents — not at all. They represent themselves and their coveted membership in that school for scoundrels we call Congress. Despite Liz Cheney's gross betrayal of President Trump and her own constituents in Wyoming, 145 of them by secret ballot voted not to remove her from her leadership position. This demonstrates that those 145 representatives value their standing in the swamp more than they value their oath to uphold the Constitution.



Official House portrait.

They all know that Trump in no way incited any insurrection. They all know that it was planned in advance, most likely by anti-Trumpers whom the left encourages and adores. Pity the several Trump-supporters among them who got mixed up in an orchestrated plan to further damage Trump by any means necessary. They all know that the 2020 election was characterized by all manner of fraud; Biden was installed, not elected. That truth will come out one day, someday, hopefully sooner than later.

Liz Cheney's statement of support for this nonsensical and unconstitutional second impeachment was truly disgusting. She certainly knows that President Trump did not "summon the mob, assemble the mob and light the flame." Her hyperbole is laughable. It is she who should be removed from her third-in-line position in the House, along with truly anti-American bigots like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Rep. Cheney is an old-school member in good standing of the military-industrial complex, that amorphous institution that makes war so profitable for those who gain admission to it and thus get rich in it. No wonder all the Bushies supported Cheney. Like-minded newbies all want in on the spoils; they too want a piece of that pie. They are likely all thrilled that Biden is sending troops here, there, and everywhere, especially D.C., which is now an armed camp for no earthly reason.

The pretense that domestic terrorism is a serious threat is sheer moonbattery. For decades, the worst violence in the homeland has been perpetrated by leftists: Antifa, BLM, and Occupy Wall Street. There is no serious threat from the imaginary "white supremacist" groups the Democrats have conjured up.

Trump was a threat to the massive corruption that thrives in the colossal bureaucracy that is the Deep State. Now he has exposed them all for who and what they are, contemptuous of the people who sent them there, who donated to their campaigns and believed they were honorable. They're not. They feel nothing but scorn for those people who sent them to D.C.

Those 145 Republicans are likely the same go-along-to-get-alongs who have allowed American children to be robbed of an entire year of education even though neither they nor their teachers were at much risk. The Democrats relished COVID, for it gave them the opportunity to do what, at the core of their beings, they have long yearned to do: control the population, how they eat, drive, vote, think — how they live.

Given Biden's 42 executive orders in two weeks, his Alinskyite handlers are dangerously drunk on power, and this democratic republic is more at risk than at any time in modern history. Let all of us who love this country as founded, that has improved the lives of countless millions of people here and abroad over our 245 years, do everything in our individual and collective power to fight this takeover in process. Joe Biden is the instrument of acquisition; China is the beneficiary.

We are all in for a rough ride. Be sure to read Michael Devon's piece on surviving what is coming our way. Disraeli wrote, "There is no act of treachery or meanness of which a political party is not capable; for in politics there is no honour."

Liz Cheney and her defenders have once again proven his premise.