It’s time to call out ‘progressives’ as ‘left-wing conspiracy theorists’

We have all heard the phrase “right-wing conspiracy theorists” ad nauseam. The mainstream media is addicted to it. Rarely is the phrase “left-wing conspiracy theorists” used. The left has deluded itself into believing that it’s cornered the market on undisputed woke “truth.” But what would happen if we flipped the script and knocked them back on their heels, while simultaneously deflating their overinflated egos?

Let’s start with one of the worst offenders, who has used the “right-wing conspiracy theorist” slander very effectively -- Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press. The average viewer is probably unaware that Todd is a college dropout, yet he often smugly declared that Donald Trump’s supporters were largely “white men without a college degree.”

Of course, Chuck always fails to tell his audience that he is also a white male without a college degree!

Todd considers himself a “serious journalist.” We can easily get under his skin by labeling him “non-college graduate and left-wing conspiracy theorist Chuck Todd” every time conservative media writes or speaks about him. Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote a piece that thoroughly documented the extent of Todd’s delusional adherence to the Russia collusion hoax narrative in 2019.

Joe Scarborough, a.k.a. Morning Joe on MSNBC, and his sidekick,now-wife Mika Brzezinski are the dynamic duo of left-wing conspiracy kooks. Joe tweeted out the following regarding Jeffrey Epstein with absolutely no evidence whatsoever:

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Joe, Mika, and the rest of their comrades in leftist media have continued to advance the debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory even after confused and perhaps mentally-impaired star witness Robert Mueller torpedoed their narrative with his hapless appearance at the Democrats’ showboating hearing, which was designed to take President Trump down once and for all.

The granddaddy of all these Russia narratives was, of course, the Steele dossier and its description of a so-called pee tape. I won’t go into the disgusting details of this nonexistent tape, but all that needs to be said is that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for this fraudulent dossier.

Imagine if the Trump campaign had done business with the Russians to manufacture a slander dossier against Hillary. The Left would have unleashed the full fury of the “legitimate press” upon Trump and his supporters. Do the left-wing conspiracy theorists have no sense of self-awareness? I suspect that they do, but their media accomplices work 24/7 to cover their tracks.

The Democrat conspiracy-theorist impeachment managers in Congress have used every tool of their Russian disinformation mentors at Pravda, all perfected over many decades. Their toolkit includes mischaracterization and omission of evidence, as well as demonstrable lies.

Given the Democrats’ relentless and dishonest labeling of conservatives, especially during the Trump administration, right-of-center traditional and independent media need to push back by calling out and labeling far-left Democrats and their enablers in the dominant culture. As their idol, Saul Alinsky, repeatedly said, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also, it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.” That’s good advice, and probably the only thing he said that I agree with.

Michael A. Bertolone, MS is a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. Find more of his American Thinker pieces here.

IMAGE: Chuck Todd – college dropout and conspiracy theorist. YouTube screengrab with added text.