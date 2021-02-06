In the fight between Chicago teacher unions and the mayor, unions win

According to news reports, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is blaming President Trump for the state of affairs in the local schools. What's new? Isn't everything Trump's fault?

Well, someone please tell Mayor Lightfoot that the teachers' unions own the Democrats, and that's why they don't give a "you know what" what she or any other blue-city mayor thinks.

How much money are we talking about? This is a report via Fox News:

Biden's campaign raked in just over $232,000 from teachers unions during the 2020 election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics' "Open Secrets" website. The site says the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) "account for practically all" political spending from teachers unions.

As my mother would say, "eso es muchísimo dinero," or that's a lot of money.

You don't give that kind of money and listen to what the threats of some mayor. The teachers' union has a direct line to the Oval Office, and that's whom its people talk to.

Sorry, Mayor Lightfoot. The teachers' union does not care what you have to say. So far, President Biden is not pushing back.

