In denying the existence of knowable truth and morality, ‘progressives’ ironically sentence us to a new dark age

Progressives believe that the very nature of right and wrong, of morality itself, is fungible and changes over time. And, since that is so, then no single morality can be deemed true, or good… or even demonstrably better than another.

John Dewey, an early progressive, explicitly denied that morality has any fixed meaning. He said, we must “advance to a belief in a plurality of changing, moving, individualized goods and ends.” Woodrow Wilson agreed, saying, “the hope of society lies in an infinite individual variety, in the freest possible play of individual forces.” In other words, the one true morality is knowing there is no one true morality… and therefore everyone should be free to choose his or her own ethics and moral philosophy.

The remarkable thing about progressives’ ideology is that they are all about identity politics, groups and communal nature. They renounce the Founders’ core belief that man possesses individual rights granted by his Creator. Yet they believe that all individuals can simply select their own morality and truth, neither of which is in any way fixed. Amazing.

Progressives disdain the past. And who can blame them? In place of Socrates and Plato they have installed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chuck Schumer. Instead of Ernie Pyle and Walter Cronkite we have Rachel Maddow and Brian Stelter. Bach and Beethoven have given way to Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus. Hamlet? Nah, Hamilton!

Leftists denigrate the past and celebrate… themselves. They eschew wisdom, philosophy and experience, and proudly claim to “follow the science.” Where do they think science came from? Science got many things wrong in the past, just as it gets many things wrong in the present… and will get many things wrong in the future. If it didn’t, it wouldn’t be science. See “the scientific method.” Leftists put inordinate trust in so-called “experts” and believe these unelected elites should be charged with directing the lives of all of us deplorables in flyover country.

Worse yet, as previously noted, they wish to deprive us of our inherent natural rights, the “negative rights” that prohibit government from arbitrarily depriving us of life, liberty and happiness. They simultaneously proclaim that we (especially those in favored groups) have “positive” rights, such as “freedom from want,” or “freedom from fear,” rights that only government can grant us.

This is bullsh*t, of course. No one is owed or entitled to anything apart from life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We, who did not and could not ask to be born, don’t have a “right” to be wealthy, live forever, never be challenged, eat whatever we want and never get fat, win every bet we place, and do whatever we like with no consequences. We do have a right not to have all our possessions stripped from us by a greedy and capricious government. We do have a right not to be wrongfully or arbitrarily imprisoned or executed by a tyrannical government. If we can’t agree on even this, then, well, the fat pleasantly proportioned lady has sung.

The phrase “There is a war on_____” is overused. But progressives are currently and undeniably conducting a war on truth and morality. They are aided in this endeavor by spineless R.I.N.O.s who make the “cheese eating surrender monkeys” of The Simpsons fame look like the 300 Spartans of Thermopylae.

If they win this war, the concepts of absolute truth and morality will still exist. But the United States of America, for all intents and purposes, will not.

Photo credit: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images