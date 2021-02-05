If you love freedom, you're a 'far-right extremist' to the left

The "far right" is mentioned often in the mainstream media. As to who these people are, we need only know that they are the ones who refuse to submit to the left's attempts to exercise absolute control over their thoughts, speech, and lives.

To our national detriment, colleges and universities, the media, the entertainment industry, Big Tech, and most of the corporate world have joined the left's cultural revolution. They define the terms of the debate and act as if these radical new standards have always been the norm. Most American institutions support this grand deception.

Last year from late spring through the summer, police stations were attacked, police officers and civilians were injured and killed, and property was destroyed in over 500 riots. The mainstream media deemed these "protests" peaceful and legitimate expressions of outrage against social injustice.

One riot at the Capitol, while rightly condemned, was magnified into an insurrection. The action was lawless, disruptive, and dangerous, but our Constitutional Republic was never on the brink of destruction. Congress was back to business a few hours later. Yet anyone who attended the peaceful part of the gathering is subject to being blacklisted and fired.

The Black Lives Matter Movement led over 500 riots last year, but the left wants us to believe that "white supremacists" are the real threat to civil disorder. As an American of African and slave ancestry, I have no sympathy with white supremacists. However, it is the left that is branding, silencing, and metaphorically lynching anyone who is not in lockstep. White supremacists are despicable but marginal. The left actually destroys people — their careers, businesses, and reputations — with the ruthlessness of a totalitarian regime.

This is a new form of totalitarianism that is not governmental, but cultural. Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci argued for a communist revolution by subverting the values that uphold liberty. The left is doing just that. Leftists have smeared Americans who adhere to faith, family, and freedom as undercover bigots. Faith is camouflage for homophobia and misogyny. Traditional family roles of husband and wife are anti-gay. Freedom is an excuse for hate speech and gun violence.

Americans used to say that "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend with my life your right to say it." Now we have speech codes, de-platforming, and "safe spaces." Colleges and universities, once bastions of free speech, have become enclaves of censorship.

For generations, conservatives have respected the flag, loved our country, and defended free speech and religious liberty. The left has convinced its cult followers that patriotism and First Amendment freedom are the "dog whistles" of racists.

My patriotism comes from gratitude and appreciation for the life America makes possible. I want the same for my children, grandchildren, and future generations. That is not xenophobic, racist, or white supremacist. It is an attitude shared by millions of decent, hardworking Americans of all races and ethnicities.

The left characterizes the commonsense principle of taking care of America First as right-wing extremism or "Christian nationalism." Imagine my surprise at learning that, as a black American, putting my own country's interests before those of other nations makes me hateful.

Leftists hide their own extremism by accusing their opponents of being extremists. They are never questioned by the media about being "far left" or communists because journalism has lost all objectivity in its devotion to the Democrat Party and its far-left ideology.

The left rips down statues and defames the memory of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, James Madison, George Mason, and even Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. These were historic giants, and we should be proud of the legacy they bequeathed to us. They were determined to live free, and every American, regardless of skin color, has inherited that legacy.

Patriots have preserved and expanded that heritage for generations. The left, on the other hand, is trying to drag the country into a Marxist abyss. We will not follow. Leftists can try to marginalize us into irrelevance or intimidate us into silence. Their efforts will fail. No matter what label they create to undermine our credibility — far-right, nationalist, xenophobes, homophobes, transphobes, Islamophobes, or whatever else their diabolical minds can conjure — freedom-loving people will never surrender to socialist slave masters.

Totalitarian culture in America will be crushed. The spirit of liberty will rise stronger than ever in our nation because it lives in the hearts of our people as the gift of Almighty God.

E.W. Jackson is a nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio, founder and president of S.T.A.N.D. (www.standamerica.us); presiding bishop of The Called Church, and former Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.