Four-dollar gasoline coming to a station near you?

The Biden administration may soon have another headache to go along with that crisis on the border. We're talking about $4-a-gallon gasoline. This is from Trending Politics:

After four years of stable gas prices under President Donald J. Trump, Americans may have to get used to some pain at the pump. Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't even been in the White House for a month and gas prices are already up whopping 18 percent with at least one analyst predicting that they could hit $4 per gallon in the near future.

Talk about a midterm election nightmare! A mess on the border and $4-a-gallon gasoline.

In both instances, the driving factor is President Biden's executive orders. We have seen a president so eager to delete everything Trump that he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and raised all kinds of fears about Green New Deal policies. Furthermore, the administration is talking more and more about regulatory burdens on domestic energy-producers in the fossil fuel industry.

The problem with gasoline prices is that you pay them every time you go to the station. It hits a lot of people between the eyes, especially lower-income groups who need gasoline to work.

It's insane and totally unnecessary. On energy and the border, President Trump left a house in order. It did not take long for President Biden to mess it up.

