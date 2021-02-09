For Biden, there's never too much control for Americans, and never too little for illegals

There's a reason the left doesn't want COVID ever to end.

First, it became a pretext for blue-state officials to shut down businesses, churches, and schools.

Now it's morphed into a pretext for Orwellian spying on Americans and their every personal move. It's all about control.

At the same time, the Biden administration is also encouraging illegal immigration.

It comes down to "your papers, please" for Americans, based on purported concerns about COVID, but for unvetted foreigners, never mind about the passport.

This comes with open borders, amnesty, and "free" health care serving as incentives for them to come on in.

That's some central planning from the party of Big Government. Or more to the point, Biden has his priorities.

Here are some of the specifics:

Joe Biden in one of his first executive orders called for the study of COVID passports. According to the New York Times:

One of President Biden's executive orders aimed at curbing the pandemic asks government agencies to "assess the feasibility" of linking coronavirus vaccine certificates with other vaccination documents, and producing digital versions of them.

Meanwhile, Biden's Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has even more ideas. He has followed through with calls for proof of negative tests before anyone is allowed to travel on airlines.

According to the Daily Wire:

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during an interview on Sunday that the Biden administration is in active conversations with the CDC about whether it will require American citizens to have a negative coronavirus test before they are allowed to fly to another U.S. state. Buttigieg made the remark when asked during an Axios interview what he thought "of requiring a COVID test before someone flies even domestically[.]" "Well, there's an active conversation with the CDC right now, what I can tell you is this going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people are actually going to have to carry this out," Buttigieg responded. "But here's the thing, the safer we can make air travel in terms of perception as well as reality, the more people are going to be ready to get back in the air."

This is quite an imposition.

Multiple factors make both his and Biden's ideas useless.

To start, the vaccines are only about 75% to 90% effective. That means one out of four or one out of ten vaccinated people is perfectly likely to super-spread.

Two, with all the violations of lockdown orders demonstrated by Democrats convinced they're above the law, how long do we wait before one of Biden's relatives gets on without his vaccination passport? It's inevitable, owing to the Democrats' record on COVID. And after that, how long before we read of a criminal ring, possibly connected to corrupt elements in a government agency, getting caught selling COVID passports? We suspect not long at all.

Three, it's true that Americans should be COVID-free before any airline travel. The question here is why COVID detection devices aren't deployed on the people entering the plane instead of requiring every individual to prove their innocence which is highly inefficient? The whole idea reeks of inefficiency.

The fourth issue is a disturbing one — it's how the data gathered will be used. Sure, they'll say everything is safe...before the next hack. And we already know that Bank of America hands over customer data to lawmen, even on people under no subpoena or criminal charges.

As columnist Dan Carlson writes:

But we ought to be concerned about what this could lead to. In many ways, COVID-19 is a practice run. You can bet interested parties are gathering all kinds of data about how people react to pandemics and emergency health directives. And somewhere some entity is taking note of those who comply, those who don't, those who advocate for more government oversight, and those who advocate for personal liberty. You may think you're neutral, but you're already placed in one camp or another based on digital tracking of what you do and say every day.

Yet the most corrupted aspect of this is the Biden administration's exemption for illegals. Illegals by their nature don't carry official documents permitting entry. If there's no need for permission to enter the U.S. to work and draw benefits, rest assured that the government won't be interested in requiring a COVID passport for illegals, either. It's a raw contradiction of politics and political priorities.

Illegals are exempt from any basic official control. But to Biden, Americans are in need of more of it. It's all about control and, very specifically, whom to control.

Image: Pixabay, Pixabay License.