Emoting and Oprahfying, Jill Biden leaves out a few details about her divorce

Jill Biden is racking up a pretty impressive record as a hypocrite.

This time, the topic is her divorce. While taking in a softball interview from ace investigative interviewer Kelly Clarkson, otherwise known as a second-rate celebrity with personal problems, she started emoting to Clarkson on the topic of Clarkson's divorce:

Citing her late mother’s advice, she tells Clarkson things happen for a reason. She also says her divorce freed her to meet Joe Biden and have a family with him. “My mother always said to me things are going to look better, tomorrow,” Jill Biden said, encouraging Clarkson to “take one day at a time, and things will get better.” ’I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best and I think, Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you, but I think, over time, you heal, and you’re going to be surprised and I can’t wait until that day comes for you.”

She never would have met Joe? Her ex-husband recalls things differently. According to the New York Post, reporting last August 2020:

Jill Biden's ex-husband has accused the potential first lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and says they lied about how they met in the 1970s, according to a bombshell new report. Bill Stevenson on Monday accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of being a home-wrecker and says the feel-good story of how Joe and Jill met on a blind date is completely made up, the Daily Mail reported. "I don't want to hurt anyone," said Stevenson, now 72, who is working on a book that includes the lurid claim. "But facts are facts and what happened, happened." Stevenson and his then-wife grew close to Biden in 1972 while working on his first campaign to represent Delaware in the US Senate.

As I noted at the time:

The account says that Stevenson first suspected an affair in 1974. But the pair "grew close" during his 1972 Senate political campaign, which predated the crash. Was Biden sneaking around on Neilia even then? There was a distinct possibility of it, given that the affair was secret. This, if true, would suggest that maybe he didn't like Neilia as much as he claims to have liked Neilia. Worse still, did he breathe a sigh of relief that she was gone without a divorce? Maybe someone should ask.

Far from Jill meeting Joe serendipitously, the pair had apparently been sneaking around. Like the swingers of the early '70s. Nobody knows how she really felt when divorce was called, the most likely sense would have probably been 'good ridddance.'

She's a cold calculating political creature posing as the queen of compassion. She's targeting the pop press, to better reach the low-information voters. Now she's putting out a phony story, for her and her husband's own benefit. Apparently, she does this sort of political work a lot. When a key was made for one of Hunter Biden's foundation offices in Washington, the give-to list included a China state-linked business executive pal and ... Jill Biden. She knows what she is doing.

Anyone ask her about the teachers' unions keeping schools closed? She's made much hay billing herself as a teacher.

Meanwhile, the ex-husband says he's writing a book about this so-called 'devout Catholic' who eventually became his ex. If he does, the sleazy history of the Bidens will once again come into the fore.

Image: Screen shot from Today show video, posted on shareable YouTube