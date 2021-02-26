Embarrassing excuse offered for Biden’s vanishing State of the Union Address

All of a sudden, here it is the end of February and there is no State of the Union (SOTU) address scheduled for President Biden. That’s odd because last month, Biden promised what sounds exactly like a SOTU:

"Next month, in my first appearance before a joint session of Congress, I will lay out my 'Build Back Better' recovery plan," he said. "It will make historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, and research and development in clean energy."

AP and PBS both got wind that the address was to be given on February 23 in and said so in posts that are now deep-sixed:

But on February 16, Jen Psaki denied such a plan in a press conference:

[W]hen asked about the timing, his press secretary Jen Psaki said there had never been a plan for him to address a joint session this month. "We don't know where the Feb. 23 date came from. It's a great mystery,” she said during the regular daily briefing. “I've not Nancy Drewed that one out today, but it was never planned to be in February, and we don't have a date for a joint session at this point," Psaki said, comparing herself to the popular character in a series of children's books who solves mysteries.

Of course, it is only tradition, that a president address a joint session of Congress early in the year to fulfill the constitutional requirement (Article II, Section 3) that a POTUS “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient….”

Jimmy Carter, a failed one-term president, actually skipped his in the year of his inauguration, missing an opportunity to lay out his plan for the presidency and the nation, with blanket television coverage, plus plenty of pomp and circumstance. And look what happened to him.

Yet, Biden’s handlers seem to have pulled the plug on the man the late Rush Limbaugh mocked as “Plugs” because of his hair transplants to forestall a receding hairline. The lickspittle media are rushing in with “fact checks” to assure the nation that there is no requirement or deadline for a SOTU speech. But is awkward, especially considering the rising doubts about Biden’s mental and physical state. Nick Arama of RedState expressed the view of many:

Let’s face it. There’s a big problem with having Joe try to deliver a ninety-minute speech at 9:00 p.m. at night without a teleprompter in front of Congress. He has trouble just making it through basic remarks before media for a few minutes, much less a speech of that length. They must be wracking their brains to figure out how they’re going to pull it off. As we previously reported, Biden hasn’t even had a solo press conference with the media yet. By this time, both Barack Obama and Donald Trump had done solo pressers.

The excuse dredged up yesterday for missing SOTU is… you guessed it… the January 6 Capitol incursion, which the left wants to make the defining moment of the century:

The Capitol Police is keeping its security posture high in response to intelligence that indicates some extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection have discussed plans to attack the building during the State of the Union, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed Thursday. The chatter among extremists about trying to blow up the Capitol during the still-unscheduled presidential address, Pittman said, has prompted the Capitol Police to maintain the elevated presence it has kept since last month's riot. Any decrease in the police's posture, she said, would come after the threat passes and other gaps identified in the aftermath of the Capitol siege are resolved.

While she didn’t precisely blame the de-scheduling of the SOTU on “chatter among extremists,” that is the logical conclusion, and it is an embarrassing one, especially considering the thousands of National Guard troops still occupying the nation’s capital.

Democrats know Biden is not all there. That’s why a bunch of them want to take away the power for him to launch a nuclear strike. Just yesterday, he had to be reminded by Kamala, at a Covid event, to not go wandering up to people without wearing a mask:

Kamala reminds Biden to put on his mask



Check out the look he gets from Fauci for going off-script on mask.

